Web Development Course Prepares Middle-School Students for Industry Certifications
Mastery Coding's updated Web Development Foundations now prepares students for two industry-recognized certifications
This new approach keeps students engaged by allowing them to create something they're passionate about. As a result, students can take pride in their work while gaining critical expertise.”LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 4th, 2023, Mastery Coding released a series of major updates to Web Development Foundations, a project-based course introducing middle school students to web development and basic computer science principles. The new curriculum was designed to strongly align with state computer science standards and to prepare students for two industry-recognized certifications: the Certiport IT Specialist - HTML and CSS Certification and the KnowledgePillars HTML & CSS Coding Specialist certification.
In addition to now preparing students for certifications, the newest edition of Web Development Foundations has a new and improved set of projects through which students will be introduced to some of the most important functionality of HTML, CSS, and Javascript. The new follow-along projects are not only higher fidelity than in earlier versions of the course, but they also allow students to see the impressive results of their work much sooner than before. Students are afforded more opportunities to customize their projects and express themselves, allowing students to build highly personalized portfolios full of projects that showcase their unique talents and interests. Furthermore, the coding for these projects can be completed in Mastery Coding's newly released in-platform code editor, a safe environment for students to code and share their projects.
Web Development Foundations now goes beyond teaching students the foundational technologies of the web and places more emphasis on designing before building. In the course, students delve into the principles of design, learning best practices for user interface and user experience design to design user-friendly, visually appealing websites. Introducing this new skill set in the course may inspire students to pursue various other technology and related careers, including UI/UX design or graphic design. It will also enable students to create more visually impressive portfolio websites to show to potential employers and educational institutions further down the line.
About Mastery Coding
Using a research-based approach to instruction, Mastery Coding provides standards-based computer science, esports, and STEM curricula that combine critical thinking with project-based fun.
