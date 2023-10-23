New Game Development Course Prepares High-School Students for Industry Certifications
Mastery Coding releases Game Development 2 course as part of its high school Game & App Certification Pathway.
A lot of students - myself included when I was younger - might think that computer science or coding is too complex for them. Game development allows students to move past that perception.”UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brand new for the 2023-2024 academic year, Mastery Coding released the latest iteration of their flagship Game Development 2 course, a project-based computer science and coding course designed for high school students. The curriculum was written to meet state CTE alignments and certification objectives with the goal of helping prepare students for careers in emerging technologies.
"A lot of students - myself included when I was younger - might think that computer science or coding is too complex for them. I think game development gives students the motivation to move past that perception and realize what they’re capable of."
- Torben Bernhard, Lead Curriculum Developer
Game Development 2 taps into students' passion for video games to teach coding, a subject that is widely considered challenging because of its technical nature. The course emphasizes the practical application of computer science and coding topics through project-based learning. Students build projects based on some of their favorite video games, such as Rocket League, Minecraft, League of Legends, and many others. As a result, students get to learn valuable skills while building projects they’re proud of and interested in.
The new course is holistically designed to walk students through building these projects while preparing them for two industry-recognized certifications: the Unity Associate Game Developer and Unity Associate Programmer certifications. By attaining these certifications, students will be able to show potential employers, both in the game industry and in the technology industry at large, that they possess intermediate skills in Unity, an industry-leading game engine, and in C#, a popular object-oriented programming language.
While the main focus of Game Development 2 is game development, students learn industry-standard C# programming practices that are highly transferable, preparing them for a wide range of technology jobs and giving them a strong foundation for learning any other programming language. The course is designed to empower students to express themselves through these projects, which have plenty of opportunities for customization, all while learning in-demand technologies and programming languages.
