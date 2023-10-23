It’s a Love Story at Lake of the Ozarks’ Iconic Alhonna Resort
Guests Have Chance to Book Special Romance Package Inspired by America’s Favorite Couple
Alhonna is the perfect destination for lovers to spend time together, especially as the weather grows colder and they can cuddle by the firepit or enjoy our cozy accommodations ”LAKE OZARK, MO, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romance has filled the autumn air in Missouri, and it is not only in Kansas City. The Alhonna Resort & Marina on Lake of the Ozarks has introduced their own “Love Story” package sparked by the couple every knows all too well.
— Aaron McArdle, Owner of Alhonna Resort & Marina
“Alhonna is the perfect destination for lovers to spend time together, especially as the weather grows colder and they can cuddle by the firepit or enjoy our cozy accommodations,” said owner Aaron McArdle. “In fact, you could say it’s like being in a lavender haze -- just remember to bring a scarf or cardigan for those chilly nights,” he added.
Alhonna’s Love Story package is sure to live up to your wildest dreams, beginning with a complimentary bottle of Blue Cat wine, firewood and floral bouquet upon arrival. A $50 gift card to use at the resort’s Blue Cat Lounge or on merchandise will help fill any blank space in your wallet.
“Alhonna already has a standing offer for Super Bowl champs the Kansas City Chiefs to join us for a free stay,” McArdle said. “Of course, this includes their significant others should they wish to bring someone special with them,” he said.
Rates for the Love Story package range from 129-$199 per night for 2 people. Rooms are going swiftly so book your enchanted trip soon at https://thealhonnaresort.com/.
About the Alhonna Resort and Marina
Ideally located in a deep cove at the end of Horseshoe Bend, the Alhonna Resort and Marina has 60 spacious and well-appointed motel rooms, recently remodeled cabins and condo style units. Amenities include two swimming pools, toddler pool, a marina with pontoons & bass boat rentals, enclosed fishing dock and sandy beach area. Guests can also enjoy great food, drinks and live music at Alhonna’s popular Blue Cat Lounge.
