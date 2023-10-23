Axe Throwing Venue Provides Holiday Party Venue Space
Dueling Axes is the ideal venue for your axe throwing party. Fun and friendly competition is the perfect setting for your team to get to know one another better.
Both of Dueling Axes' axe throwing bar locations offer full-service bars and beverage packages for company parties.
Dueling Axes, a premier axe-throwing bar, is thrilled to present their venue as an exciting and unique spot for unforgettable company holiday parties.COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dueling Axes, a premier axe-throwing bar, is thrilled to present their venue as an exciting and unique spot for unforgettable corporate holiday parties. Their environment offers a dynamic atmosphere of friendly competition, and is the perfect place for teams to bond and form lasting connections.
Dueling Axes offers two convenient and spacious locations in the Columbus area, with their Downtown Columbus facility’s capacity at 110 guests, and their New Albany location’s capacity at 144 guests. Since earlier this year the bar was opened at the New Albany location, both facilities feature full-service bars, ensuring a wide array of beverage options. Additionally, Dueling Axes is outside food-friendly, allowing for customizable and personalized catering experiences.
Companies looking to forego the in-office party in favor of a more thrilling atmosphere this holiday season should look no further than Dueling Axes for an axe throwing holiday party. Enjoy a less-stressful planning process, as employees will assist companies from start to finish, offering event planning, bartending services, and taking care of set-up and clean-up. Axe throwing at Dueling Axes means instructors will show teams how to axe throw and ensure the activity is done safely. Dueling Axes’ environment encourages teamwork and creates lasting memories for teams of any size.
About Dueling Axes - Dueling Axes’ mission is to provide a one-of-a-kind experience and atmosphere, and to satisfy the drive for new experiences. Axe throwing is a safe and fun activity for groups of all sizes and ages, and at their lounges, guests are never paired up with strangers. Dueling Axes’ axe-throwing lounges are conveniently located and full-service bars are offered at both locations.
