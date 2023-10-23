Working with Number 10

Who do you need to know in Number 10?

10 Downing Street is staffed by a team of special advisers appointed by the prime minister alongside a set of permanent civil servants. Together they support the prime minister in their everyday duties, help them to establish and oversee the government’s overall strategy and policy priorities, and communicate these to parliament and the public.

It is worthwhile familiarising yourself with the key players in Number 10. Nick Hurd, minister of state in several departments between 2017–2019, said that he “could count on the fingers of one hand probably, my direct engagement with prime ministers on any of the issues that I was working on.” Instead, communication tends to take place through proxies.

The prime minister’s chief of staff is their top political adviser, usually a political appointee, who manages special advisers across government.

The prime minister’s principal private secretary (PPS) is the civil servant who leads their private office and manages the rest of the civil service team in Number 10.

The director of communications heads up a press team which co-ordinates government announcements and media appearances.

Number 10 typically houses a policy unit including special advisers and civil servants specialising in areas such as economics, foreign affairs, health, education, housing and planning. You should be aware that staff in Number 10 will hold portfolios that overlap with your brief in the department – it is a good idea to understand who they are and what they are working on. If your department is not in alignment with Downing Street officials on policy, it may prove more difficult to get things done.

Sometimes prime ministers set up special units in Number 10 specialising in, for instance, delivery, data or legislative affairs.