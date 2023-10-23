Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,392 in the last 365 days.

Greenfield wastewater leak near Middle Nodaway River

GREENFIELD -- On Friday, Oct. 20,  a sewer line break caused untreated wastewater to reach an unnamed tributary of the Middle Nodaway River north of 230th Street/North Townline Road on the north edge of Greenfield. Residents should keep children and pets away from the unnamed tributary at 230th Street north to the confluence of the Middle Nodaway River.

The city of Greenfield notified the Iowa DNR of a sewer leak from an 8” main that runs along an unnamed tributary of the Middle Nodaway River north of 230th Street/North Townline Road on the north edge of Greenfield. The wastewater flowed into the unnamed tributary, which flows into the Middle Nodaway approximately two miles downstream.

The leak was discovered at approximately 6:30 a.m. this morning and was repaired by city staff at 12:00 p.m. The amount of discharge is unknown. DNR staff collected water samples at the site of the sewer main break and downstream. The samples will be tested for bacterial contamination, including ammonia and E. coli. No dead fish were observed while on-site. 

You just read:

Greenfield wastewater leak near Middle Nodaway River

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more