Decision Lens software selected for use by Air Force Material Command – Centralized Asset Management

Decision Lens will be utilized to transform the unfunded requirements within a $19B portfolio across the Major Commands of the Air Force.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens is excited to announce that it has been selected by Air Force Material Command – Centralized Asset Management (AFMC CAM) to streamline the programming, budgeting and execution of sustainment and management of unfunded requirements within a $19B portfolio across the Major Commands of the Air Force.

Lance DeSpain, Vice President of Air Force at Decision Lens, “The team at Air Force CAM are change agents actively seeking new technology to continue driving process improvement. Use of Decision Lens will allow for a more structured, data-driven resource optimization process across most of the Major Commands and deliver amazing value to the Air Force and allow every tax dollar to be maximally spent. I could not be prouder of the impact Decision Lens will have across the Air Force enabling more mission aligned, data-driven decisions to be made.”

Recently, the Congressionally established PPBE Commission in its interim report published this summer acknowledged the importance of improving PPBE business systems and processes to enable innovation and adaptability. The win is a sign of an accelerating trend across the Department of Defense in adopting a transformation mindset which relies on software like Decision Lens to modernize how it plans, prioritizes, and funds.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this press release is for informational purposes on behalf of Decision Lens and is not intended to represent or imply an endorsement by any government agency.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About Air Force Materiel Command

Headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, the Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) manages installation and mission support, discovery and development, test and evaluation, and life cycle management services and sustainment for every major Air Force weapon system. AFMC employs nearly 86,000 military and civilian Airmen and manages $71.3 billion of budget authority.

