DMF Capital invests in e-mobility start-up AllGoTec

Technology leader in electric drives for motorcycles, motor scooters and microcars

FRANKFURT/KEMPTEN (ALLGäU), GERMANY, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DMF Capital GmbH, a Frankfurt-based investment company focusing on businesses with exceptional growth opportunities, has acquired a 16.7% stake in AllGoTec GmbH of Wertach in the Allgäu region as part of a capital increase.

AllGoTec GmbH was founded in 2021 by a team led by Richard Schalber, the former development and operations manager of the BMW motorcycles Paris–Dakar team, which won the Paris–Dakar Rally twice under his leadership. Richard Schalber is himself a multiple title winner in enduro racing.

Under his leadership, AllGoTec has specialized in the development of electric drive systems in the 10–35 kW power range, i.e., for motorcycles, mopeds, motor scooters and microcars. AllGoTec thus fills the empty niche for high-performance electric motors for vehicles more powerful than bicycles and less powerful than passenger cars, for which there is a very high demand. In the medium and long term, a large proportion of the more than 50 million motorcycles, mopeds, motor scooters and microcars produced worldwide each year will be converted to electric mobility. This will lead to sustainable market growth of more than 25% per year in AllGoTec’s field of activity.

AllGoTec boasts the only high-voltage drive system that combines electric motor, battery and controller. The modular system, which features a replaceable battery, can be easily installed in models from a wide range of motorcycle and microcar manufacturers. It has been extensively tested on a motorcycle developed by AllGoTec itself. The AllGoTec drive system makes it possible to build vehicles faster and at lower cost. Compared to the low-voltage solutions commonly used in the past, the AllGoTec drive system requires significantly less raw material, weighs less and offers a much longer range.

In addition to the patented battery-replacement system, AllGoTec also holds a patent for planetary gears in electric motors. This patent gives axle manufacturers complete design freedom, resulting in a significant increase in efficiency and considerable space savings for electric cars and electric motorcycles.

Richard Schalber’s team has extensive experience from previous development projects for renowned companies such as BMW, Porsche, Bentley, Suzuki and Continental.

“We were convinced by the fact that, technologically, AllGoTec has occupied the neglected subsegment between the e-bike and electric car sectors in the extremely fast-growing e-mobility market and has achieved technological market leadership there. Here, AllGoTec has a disruptive technology for e-motorcycles and small vehicles with its high-voltage drive systems. We are also impressed by the high demand for the AllGoTec e-drive systems and AllGoTec e-motorcycles after the trade fair appearance at the EICMA in Milan. This is despite the fact that AllGoTec has not yet established its own production facilities,” said the two managing directors of DMF Capital GmbH, Michael Dirkes and Dr. Patrick Schmidl.

Together with the AllGoTec founders and a suitable strategic partner, DMF Capital will create the structural prerequisites to meet the high demand for AllGoTec’s products.

“We are very pleased to have found DMF Capital, a shareholder with experience in the mobility industry, to support us in enabling manufacturers of electric motorcycles, mopeds, scooters and microcars to offer their customers more affordable, sustainably produced electric vehicles with a longer range than before. In this way, we can make a significant contribution to sustainable mobility,” says Richard Schalber, managing partner of AllGoTec.

About DMF Capital

DMF Capital GmbH is an investment company within the DMF Group, based in Frankfurt, Germany. It invests in companies with exceptional growth opportunities and technologically outstanding positioning.

For further information, please visit www.dmf-capital.com.

About AllGoTec

AllGoTec is a technological leader in the field of e-mobility, including motorcycles, mopeds and microcars, from southern Germany. The focus of its development activities is on high-voltage drive systems, such as those currently used in the electric car sector.

For further information, please visit www.allgotec.de.