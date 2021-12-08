Deutsche Mittelstandsfinanz (DMF Group) awarded “Best of Consulting” prize by WirtschaftsWoche magazine

Michael Dirkes and Dr. Patrick Schmidl at the award ceremony Best of Consulting Award

“Best of Consulting” in the “Mergers & Acquisitions” category Jury impressed by achieved value enhancement and successful management of culture differences

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, DEUTSCHLAND, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deutsche Mittelstandsfinanz (DMF Group) from Frankfurt, (Germany), which specializes in company sales and succession planning, has been awarded the “Best of Consulting 2021” prize by WirtschaftsWoche magazine. Managing directors Dr. Patrick Schmidl and Michael Dirkes were delighted to accept the award in the Finance/Mergers & Acquisitions category at the awards ceremony in Düsseldorf.

The M&A consultants of DMF Group took part in the WirtschaftsWoche competition for the first time and scored points straight away. The prize was awarded for a successfully completed multinational transaction:

As part of a structured international sales process, DMF Group exclusively advised the family-owned LAICA S.p.A. of Vicenza (Italy), a leading company for design-oriented water filtration products and small household appliances. In the course of this sales process, LAICA S.p.A., including its subsidiaries in Taiwan, Spain, Hongkong, and a 45% stake in a joint venture in China, was sold to the London Stock Exchange-listed Strix Group plc.

“We are pleased that we have found the right strategic partner for LAICA for the future and that we have successfully guided the process from the positioning of LAICA through the structured international market approach, to the conclusion of the contract,” the two managing partners of DMF Group, Dr. Patrick Schmidl and Michael Dirkes added.

“A company sale is much more complex than one might initially think, especially if the buyer is listed on the stock exchange and comes from abroad. We were glad to have the right consultant at our side in DMF Group, who successfully guided us through the sales process and handled intercultural differences between buyer and seller with the necessary sensitivity. Without the support of DMF Group, the desired transaction would not have been concluded,” explained Annamaria and Maurizio Moretto, the previous owners of LAICA.

“Best of Consulting” is the most comprehensive assessment of management consultancies in the German-speaking world. In 2021, WirtschaftsWoche honored the best management consultancies from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland for the twelfth time. A scientific advisory board and a jury of leading executives from renowned companies review the qualified projects and determine the winners each year in the categories of Finance, Marketing, Operations, Organization, Strategy, and Technologies. Evaluation criteria include the economic project results, the methodological expertise of the consultancy, the reputation of the consultancy, and customer satisfaction.

DMF Group is a partner of Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide. Further information on DMF Group can be found at:

www.DMFin.com

www.cfaw.com

Contact:

DMF Group

Deutsche Mittelstandsfinanz

Eysseneckstr. 4

60322 Frankfurt (Germany)

Tel.: +49-69-9542-1264

Info[at]DMFin.com