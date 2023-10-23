Jasmine, 6, Saved From Disability Grant Disaster By Homelift Company
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jasmine Blueman, 6, from Stockport, has complex disabilities and was facing huge access and well-being challenges at home until Stiltz Homelifts stepped in to solve her family's Disabled Facilities Grant nightmare.
Jasmine, a full-time wheelchair user, is cared for 24/7 by her parents Andy and Tara. Andy, an airfield operations manager at Manchester Airport, applied for a Disabled Facilities Grant (DFG) over two years ago. A DFG can be provided by a local authority to help with the cost of home accessibility adaptations. Andy and Tara chose to use this support to fund a lift as the stairs were a massive obstacle in their lives. For Jasmine to access her bedroom and a bathroom, she had to be carried up and down the stairs which became unsafe. They desperately needed a solution.
“Jasmine loves being with family, playing with sensory toys and getting out into the garden” says Andy. “She has Global Motor Delay, similar to cerebral palsy, is non-verbal and non-mobile. Plus like any child she’s having growth spurts and is getting heavier. As a result, my wife was really struggling to lift Jasmine. At one stage they both fell on the stairs when I was away working nights. It was such a frightening experience and a real wake up call for Tara and I. Thankfully neither of them was badly hurt but we knew then, this simply couldn’t happen again.”
The Blueman’s ordered a through-floor lift from the local council’s primary supplier. On the day of installation, which was time critical due to a wider house conversion, the lift manufacturer didn’t turn up without any warning. This compromised the whole build and was the ‘final straw’ for the whole family. The stress they had experienced battling to get this lift funded and installed, coupled with Jasmine’s ill health, meant they were at breaking point. They turned to Stiltz to save the day.
Andy continues: “We made contact with Stiltz and one of their Trusted Assessors came out. Alastair couldn’t do enough to help. He agreed with us the homelift should go where we originally wanted it, was in the kitchen leading straight upstairs into Jasmine’s bedroom. Alastair worked closely with us on the DFG application always following up and pushing it along because he knew our situation was desperate. He made sure there was constant dialogue with all parties.”
The family did meet with some resistance from their local authority about specifying a Stiltz Homelift but they remained persistence and eventually approval was given. Stiltz managed its own builders, electricians and installers to fit the homelift without any issues. This meant within a matter of weeks the Bluemans had full access around their home and could provide greater care and safety for their daughter. Their nightmare had come to an end.
Andy concludes: “Our homelift is amazing, it’s made a huge difference to our lives. Jasmine can now come down from her room straight into the kitchen with easy access to the lounge, her playroom and outside. All at the push of a button on one of the remote controls. As Jasmine grows we're going to be even more reliant on the homelift. It’s not just invaluable for us but eventually when we need to call on respite carers, it's something they will also need to ensure safe manual handling. Most importantly though, Jasmine loves riding in the lift and looking at the lights.”
“And just to add, if you are thinking about a DFG you may need to push. There are restrictions but we’ve shown you can overcome these. Don’t assume the supplier they recommend is the best option for you. I know Stiltz is increasingly preferred by lots of councils now, but every authority has a duty to provide what’s best for children with disabilities. In our case it was a Stiltz Homelift for sure.”
