Norman’s Hallmark Kicks off Summer 2025 with Gift-Giving Ideas

Norman’s Hallmark Father’s Day display

Retailer Shares Hot Categories for Dads, Grads, Teachers and More

NEWTON, PA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The month of June brings warmer weather and a flurry of fun celebrations and important milestones. Offering an extensive lineup of greeting cards and unique gift ideas, Norman’s Hallmark is a one-stop shop for celebrating dads, grads, teachers, brides, grooms – and everyone in between.“With another school year ending – graduations, Father’s Day and wedding season are just around the corner – Norman’s Hallmark has everything you need to help create a memorable experience for any gift recipient,” said Kim Dunn, marketing director for Norman’s Hallmark. “Our wide selection of thoughtful gift ideas will appeal to every age, taste and budget.”The card and specialty gift retailer’s popular gift items include choices new to the market as well as time-honored favorites. All items are available while supplies last; selections vary by store location.Class of 2025. Few achievements are as significant as graduation. Dr. Seuss’ “Oh the Places You’ll Go” is synonymous with this milestone and with multiple formats to choose from, it makes a perfect gift idea. More traditional? Recognize your 2025 graduate with a Hallmark Keepsake Ornament or a “2025” dated commemorative frame, mug or stainless-steel tumbler. Add a touch of nostalgia with gifts that offer grad-related sentiments from licensed properties such as Peanuts, The Office or Gilmore Girls.The viral Dubai chocolate craze is sweeping social media and is now available at select Norman’s Hallmark locations (makes a great gift for Dads and teachers, too!).Make Dad’s Day Special. Help dad show his team spirit! Norman’s stores have plenty of great options for loyal fans of the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies, and New York Yankees. Football fans will enjoy Super Bowl commemorative gifts, while if baseball is more Dad’s sport, new for this season is Dugout Mugs! These officially licensed MLB mugs – made from real baseball bats – will be a homerun with any baseball fan. Stonewall Kitchen BBQ sauces and grilling accessories are perfect for the backyard boss. Always a perennial favorite, Life is Good t-shirts make a great gift for every Dad on your list.Teacher Appreciation. Norman’s selection of end-of-year teacher gifts is sure to get an “A-plus” with hard-working educators. Choose from a selection of mugs and frames, as well as gardening and floral-themed gifts. Does your recipient enjoy the beach over summer break? Norman’s “Down the Shore” collection is a fan favorite with sun seekers. Candies and chocolate from local favorites Asher’s Chocolate or David Bradley will satisfy any sweet tooth. And, don’t forget Johnson’s Famous Popcorn; made fresh on New Jersey’s Ocean City boardwalk, it is among Norman’s most popular items year-round.Weddings and Housewarmings. Shower the couple-to-be with thoughtful gifts they’ll treasure for a lifetime. “Est. 2025”-dated products come in multiple formats including tea towels, mug ware, pillows and more. A beautiful selection of tableware from Nora Fleming and Mud Pie makes entertaining fun and complements recipe books from popular chefs such as Ina Garten, Tieghan Gerard and Lidia Bastianich. Shopping for the outdoorsy couple? Norman’s selection of ever-popular Scout and BOGG Bags make travel and getaway adventures easy – and fun.Norman’s offers a complete line of Hallmark products, cards for every occasion and Keepsake Ornaments, along with a diverse merchandise selection for gift giving and the home that includes fashion apparel and accessories, books, stationery, games, home décor, specialty candy and gourmet foods. The company maintains thriving supplier partnerships with household-name brands like Warmies, Vera Bradley, Yankee Candle, Life is Good, Scout Bags, Willow Tree, Tervis, David Bradley Chocolatier, Stonewall Kitchen and BOGG Bags, among many others.Norman’s Hallmark currently operates 78 locations. Now in its 86th year in business, the employee-owned (ESOP) company has grown from a single retail store in Trenton, N.J., to a leading force in the social expression industry. The Newtown-based company continues to grow its brick-and-mortar footprint throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and in recent years expanded into Delaware and northern Maryland; it also maintains a strong ecommerce presence. Norman’s is the honored recipient of the prestigious “Retailer of the Century” award from Gifts and Decorative Accessories, a leading industry trade publication.###

