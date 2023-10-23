Balfour Capital Group Announces Strategic Collaboration with Swiss Advisory Firm Anaideia
Paul Tudor Jones, a legendary hedge fund manager known If you have a losing position that is making you uncomfortable, the solution is very simple: Get out, because you can always get back in.””LUXEMBOURG, October 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balfour Capital Group reveals its strategic collaboration with the esteemed Swiss entity, Anaideia, an advisor to SmartWealth, the AMC Asset Manager licensed and regulated by FINMA. This collaboration aims to bolster consistent returns and refine investment strategies.
— Paul Tudor Jones
Additionally, Balfour Capital Group is set to participate in the Hong Kong Fintech Exhibition, with an expected audience exceeding 30,000 attendees. This exhibition stands as an opportunity to showcase the institution's innovations in the fintech sector, emphasizing its dedication to fostering industry advancements.
The collaboration brings forth the expertise of Henry Decléty, known for his contributions in blockchain and derivatives market data. Alongside him are collaborators Scott Canillac and Matthieu Baud, integral to the progression of Anaideia and its value propositions.
Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group, with management of assets exceeding 250 million primarily in derivatives, leads the institution's vision in identifying and synergizing with top-tier talent, a focus the Hong Kong Fintech Exhibition is anticipated to highlight.
In this alliance, Balfour Capital Group and Anaideia are poised to magnify their global footprint. Anaideia Sarl, stationed at Avenue de Sévelin 13a, 1004 Lausanne, will play an influential role as the AMC Asset Manager Advisor, supporting the AMC Asset Manager in the implementation and diligent oversight of the Investment Strategy.
With the combination of this partnership and the upcoming exhibition in Hong Kong, Balfour Capital Group foresees a period of growth, innovation, and enhanced service to its clientele.
Diane Thompson
Balfour Capital Group
2038331755 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook