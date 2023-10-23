Tracked Machines is Proud to Announce Availability of Franchise Distributorships for the United States, Canada & Mexico
Most Technology Advanced Equipment in the World!! Over 8000 Machines in Use, Serving 53 Countries, With Over 6 million Vehicle Movements Worldwide!””ATLANTA, , GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracked Machines is proud to announce the availability of franchise distributorships available for the United states, Mexico and Canada.
With over 35 years in the Manufacturing Industry, Tracked Machines Italia has become one of the world’s leading manufacturers of specialized equipment. The TowTrack Automotive Robot has been named the “Most Technology Advanced Equipment in the World!! Over 8000 Machines in Use, Serving 53 Countries, With Over 6 million Vehicle Movements Worldwide!” This equipment includes the World Famous TowTrack Automotive Robot and the CarMoverXL Machines that have multiple patents pending for each machine and are both classified as “New Technology” because these machines solve new vehicle movement problems associated with all-wheel-drive vehicles and Electric Vehicles that are extremely heavy for most wrecker tow trucks and lack ability of movement when disabled. This is due to the EV’s inability to go into neutral or roll. There is no other equipment available or comparable in the world that can do what these machines can do.
The TowTrack Automotive Robots are new patent-pending technology that operate on rubber-caterpillar-track-system powered by either a diesel or gasoline engine and operated by remote control that keeps the operator out of harm’s way. This technology allows for autonomous loading/unloading of vehicles while maintaining stability while moving an 8,000 lb. vehicle. These machines are custom manufactured order with choice of paint color, winch-size, and rubber tracks and available in two sizes. TowTrack, the smaller of the two can lift 8000 lbs. (requires a 26,000 GVW Rollback) and the TowTrackXL is the larger size that can lift 17,000 lb. (requires a 33K GVW Industrial-2-axle-Rollback Truck).
These machines have been accepted internationally and have changed the European Automotive, Parking and Automotive Transportation Industry with becoming required, mandated equipment in England and in some European Countries. Tracked Machines North America worked on an incident involving a partially collapsed Parking Garage and set a new Tow Recovery Record by recovering and moving 103 vehicles out of a partially collapsed parking garage. Some vehicles were valued over $300,000 and this task was completed without any vehicle damages reported, any human entering the Parking Garage or physically touching the vehicle. Multiple news outlets reported the unique abilities of this new technology equipment that wowed the Insurance Industry.
The CarMoverXL is New Patent Pending Technology that operates by an Electric 24-Volt Rechargeable System that is self-propelled, the operator stands on a platform attached to the machine and controls the machine to moves the machine under a vehicle undercarriage and lifts the vehicle by all 4 wheels, and then picks up the vehicle for movement. This is all completed without the need for keys or entering a vehicle.
Tracked Machines North America is offering the availability to purchase Franchise Distributorships for the United States, Mexico, and Canada. These franchise locations would offer retail sales and distribution of all machines offered by Tracked Machines North America. The North American Machines distributed in North America are built differently than the machines distributed in Europe. Tracked Machines is looking for qualified companies or individuals that qualify and meet certain background, financial and ethical requirements. A minimum financial investment and commitment is required, and the ability to demonstrate, showcase and promote the machines.
Tracked Machines North America and Tracked Machines Italia are going to showcase the advanced technology of the TowTrack and CarMoverXL at the 2023 SEMA Show in Las Vegas Nevada, on Oct 31 thru November 4, 2023. Corporate leadership will be available for any person interested in becoming a distributor or you can contact Tracked Machines North America at (770) 677-5766 or send an email to info@trackedmachines.us for details.
