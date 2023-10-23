TowTrack Vehicle Moving Robot Recovers 103 Vehicles Out of Parking Garage Without Any Person Entering Garage
The TowTrackXL Vehicle Moving (Towing) Robot Recovers 103 Vehicles Without Any Human Entering Parking Garage Proving this Technology With Several Industries!
The Most Technology Advanced Equipment in the World!! Over 8000 Machines in Use, Serving 53 Countries, With Over 6 million Vehicle Movements Worldwide!”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracked Machines North America and Tow Atlanta set a vehicle recovery record by recovering and moving 103 trapped vehicles out of a partially collapsed parking garage without any humans present inside the parking garage and without physically touching any vehicle. This incident showcased the capabilities with their patent pending TowTrack Vehicle Robot Technology, which showed the strength, power, and stability control while carrying vehicles weighing over 8,000 lbs. These vehicles included multiple Tesla’s, a 2022 Electric Hummer, a 2023 Rivian R1T, and a few 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. This machine completes complicated, difficult tasks that no other equipment can do. Another impressive feat was how fast this project was accomplished in a short amount of time with the feat being carried out by a TowTrack operator controlling a TowTrackXL Robot with a remote-control and a DJI drone for the eyes. This incident was reported by Jacksonville WJXT NBC 4 News and the Miami Herald.
— Tracked Machines North Ameria, Inc.
The meticulous process of removing vehicles from a collapsed parking garage had to be completed without entering the garage and without possessing vehicle keys. This was a huge task for Tracked Machines to accomplish. Building inspectors would not allow anyone to enter the garage due to the risk of injury if further collapse occurred. In other locations, like New York City, parking garage collapses have been ruled as "catastrophic failures" due to the excessive weight of electric vehicles and the use of wreckers that entered the garages and exceeded the structure's weight limits. These legal issues are causing transportation insurance underwriters to change insurance underwriting language that changes insurance policy coverages and provide exemptions of coverages with to some activities that involve commercial trucks entering parking structures to help reduce liability exposure.
Lower levels of hospital Parking Garages are usually reserved for hospital-staff and tend to hold newer and pricier vehicles to include European all-wheel-drive, electric vehicles that are usually newer and more expensive. Most of these types of vehicles require special handling to prevent damage to complicated vehicle safety systems, like ABS, traction control systems, and their manufacturing with delicate metals that bend and cause catastrophic damage. The mission for the TowTrackXL Robot and Tracked Machines was to remove vehicles and reunite them with their owners without any vehicle damage. Jacksonville WJXT News sky-drone footage showed multiple vehicles costing over $100,000 trapped inside the collapsed garage. The TowTrackXL Robot went into the garage, picked-up and moved the vehicles by the wheels and then carried them out without any human entering the garage or physically touching any vehicles. This mission was accomplished, and no damage was reported after vehicle inspections were made by insurance officials, resulting in a new record.
The exact cause of the Parking Garage Collapse is still under investigation, but other similar collapse incidents that have occurred in New York City have been found to have been caused by the excessive weight of Electric Vehicles and commercial vehicles entering a garage, exceeding the Parking Structure weight limits. With these findings, Ben & Nino's Towing In New York City has purchased New York's first Robot to handle these types of situations and use this technology. Additionally, incidents involving Electric Vehicles and Parking Garage Collapses, the Commercial Transportation Insurance Industry is considering insurance mandates for this machine to be used in the Automotive Transportation Industry to be used like it is in Europe.
The TowTrack & TowTrackXL Automotive Robots are patent-pending technology that has the TowTrack Robot moving on caterpillar-tracks, powered by an internal-combustion-V-twin-engine, and are operated by remote control. The technology allows for stability and control while autonomous loading and unloading of vehicles weighing over 8,000 lb. vehicles. Machines built in North America are built to meet American Vehicles Standards and are different from the European machines. North American machines are custom manufactured to order with several different options available and are available in two different sizes The TowTrack that can lift 8,000 lb. (requires a 26,000 GVW Rollback) and the TowTrackXL Machine that can lift 17,000 lbs. and requires a 33K GVW Industrial double axel Rollback Truck. All machines possess a cable-winch system that includes a boom to lift objects weighing 1000 lbs., a ball-hitch to move trailers or boats and has lifting-pads that can lift a vehicle from the side, by its frame. Electric Machines are in development but is difficult due to governmental regulations relating to battery mandates on lithium batteries.
These machines have been accepted internationally and have changed the European Automotive, Parking and Transportation Industries. These machines have become required, mandated equipment in England and in several European Union countries. Worldwide statistics have demonstrated the TowTrack Automotive Robot is "The Most Technology Advanced Equipment in the World!! Over 8000 Machines in Use, Serving 53 Countries, With Over 6 million Vehicle Movements Worldwide!"
With the advancement of the Electric Vehicles and Parking Garage incidents, these issues have showed the Automotive Industry that there is no other equipment available in the Automotive Industry that has the capabilities to handle or complete the tasks these machines can accomplish. Due to this issue, conversations with American Law Enforcement and the Insurance Industry have caused discussions for these machines to be required and used within several industries.
Tracked Machines North America will be demonstrating the TowTrack Robot Technology along with other Patent Pending Technology to the Automotive Industry. They also have the "CarMoverXL" that lifts and moves heavy vehicles without the need for keys or touching the vehicle. The TowTrack and CarMoverXL Technology can be seen at the 2023 SEMA Show located in Las Vegas, Nevada, the first week in November 2023.
Nicholas Perkins
Tracked Machines North America
info@trackedmachines.us
Visit us on social media:
YouTube
TikTok