RE: St Albans / Missing Person
Cassi has been located safely.
Subject: St Albans / Missing Person
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2006247
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: October 22, 2023, at approximately 1427 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US-2, Alburgh VT
MISSING: Cassi Larock
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 22nd 2023, at 1427 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of missing person from Alburgh VT. Cassi Larock was reported missing, she was last seen in Alburgh at 12pm on October 21st. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue&white shirt, and a Maplefields hat. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper Finley at 802-524-5993.
