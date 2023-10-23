Staylist Unveils Latest Innovations at OHCE 2023

This is a pivotal moment for Staylist. We're not just growing; we're evolving. I'm thrilled for everyone to meet the new members of our team who are instrumental in taking Staylist to new heights.” — Jeff Reed

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staylist, the industry leader in cutting-edge campground management solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the Outdoor Hospitality Conference & Expo (OHCE) 2023. With a focus on their latest Staylist Pro Version 3 (V3), the company is set to revolutionize the way campground owners manage their businesses.

Candice McNamara, Chief Growth Officer at Staylist, had this to say:

"We're incredibly excited to showcase our new features at OHCE. From our advanced Point of Sale System to our game-changing Call Tracking, we're pushing the boundaries of what campground management can be. We can't wait for you to experience it."

Why You Can't Miss Staylist at OHCE

Staylist will be showcasing its all-in-one solution, featuring cutting-edge F&B POS capabilities, online ordering, and the newly introduced Call Tracking feature. The company will also be sponsoring the Spot2Night Basketball Exhibit, offering attendees a unique and interactive experience.

The company's latest offering includes a Point of Sale System that features customizable menus for different stores, a Kitchen Display System that shows queued items, and wireless credit card terminals. This innovation extends to their Integrated Inventory Management, which allows campground owners to track and organize inventory directly within Staylist, generate barcodes for specific items, and group inventory to stay organized.

But the innovation doesn't stop there. Staylist is also introducing a state-of-the-art Call Tracking feature. "Our Call Tracking not only tracks inbound and outbound calls from any source, but it also routes calls to the most appropriate agent based on their skills and availability," McNamara adds. "And with our detailed reporting and analytics, campground owners can generate reports on their call tracking data."

Meet the Team Behind the Innovation

Alongside Candice McNamara, Jeff Reed, the Founder & CEO of Staylist, will be present at the booth, as well as the new COO, Clyde Yelverton, and the new CTO, Jason Jensen.

Jeff Reed expressed his enthusiasm:

"This is a pivotal moment for Staylist. We're not just growing; we're evolving. I'm thrilled for everyone to meet the new members of our team who are instrumental in taking Staylist to new heights."

Don't miss the opportunity to experience the future of campground management. Visit Staylist at booths 208 and 309 for a live demo during the expo, which is open on Wednesday, November 8th from 6pm to 9pm and Thursday, November 9th from 8am to 3pm.

About Staylist

Staylist is the ultimate solution for campground owners, offering a range of functionalities that streamline operations, maximize revenue, and enhance guest experiences.