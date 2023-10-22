Submit Release
ROADWAY CLOSURE RT 15 CAMBRIDGE

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police Williston

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT Route 15 near Timshel Dr in Cambridge is shut down due to a fallen tree covering both lanes. The tree has taken down a phone pole and line as well. Proper agencies have been notified. We will provide updates as necessary.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

Benjamin Dubuque

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Williston PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173

 

 

