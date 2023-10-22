ROADWAY CLOSURE RT 15 CAMBRIDGE
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police Williston
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 15 near Timshel Dr in Cambridge is shut down due to a fallen tree covering both lanes. The tree has taken down a phone pole and line as well. Proper agencies have been notified. We will provide updates as necessary.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Benjamin Dubuque
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Williston PSAP
2777 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173