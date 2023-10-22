SmartContact streams patient compliments to nurses and rekindles their passion for healthcare

SmartContact Gratitude Report

Burnout -- defined as compassion fatigue, cynicism, and feelings of inadequacy -- has reached alarming levels among nurses.

Nurse burnout is at dangerous levels. It is time to help them recover by sharing a large number of patient compliments.” — Julie Danker, MSW, CXO, Auscura

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The high degree of burnout in frontline nursing staff is not surprising. Emergency department volumes are up, staffing ratios are down, and waiting rooms are packed. Sadly, uncivil patients are typical, verbal abuse is rampant, and physical harm to staff sometimes occurs.

Research shows that frequent praise from patients mitigates burnout. Gratitude nurtures self-confidence, enhances job satisfaction and retention, and restores a sense of joy in the workplace, making it easy to be kind to patients.

SmartContact is a communication platform that reaches patients by SMS or email after outpatient encounters and extracts positive comments. This feedback can be posted on bulletin boards, shared during huddles, and accessed on a dedicated webpage. This smart technology helps nurses rekindle their passion for healthcare.