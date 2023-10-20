RUSSIA, October 20 - During the meeting, they discussed the current agenda of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and progress in preparing decisions of the EAEU supreme bodies.

Alexei Overchuk meets with Chairman of the EEC Board Mikhail Myasnikovich

Chairman of the EEC Council and Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexei Overchuk and Chairman of the EEC Board Mikhail Myasnikovich discussed current issues on the agenda of the Eurasian Economic Commission and joint work on priority issues of Eurasian economic integration, as noted in the message of the Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, to the heads of the union’s member states, dated 23 January 2023.

They coordinated preparations for the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which will be held next week in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Alexei Overchuk and Mikhail Myasnikovich also discussed the progress of work on the union documents which will be submitted for consideration to the heads of state and government of the EAEU member states.