Lipedema Simplified 2023 Virtual Community Event Adds Dr. Raymond Perrin as Keynote Speaker
Esteemed ME/CFS Specialist and Researcher, Founder of The Perrin Technique™ to Speak on Neurolymphatics and Glymphatics at Upcoming Virtual EventBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lipedema Simplified is proud to announce Dr. Raymond Perrin, esteemed osteopath and neuroscientist, and founder of the Perrin Technique™, as another featured keynote speaker at its upcoming Lipedema & Lymphedema Heart to Heart: Me, You, We, Us community learning event held Friday, October 27 through Sunday, October 29. Dr. Perrin will be joining us as a virtual keynote speaker live from the United Kingdom.
Dr. Perrin will be presenting a talk about the Perrin Technique™ at the Lipedema & Lymphedema Heart to Heart: Me, You, We, Us event on Saturday, October 28. His speaking event titled, Neurolymphatics/Glymphatics - The Perrin Technique Detoxing the Body, will provide an overview of the technique, and how it helps to remove toxins out of the lymphatic system, return the sympathetic nervous system to normal functioning, and improve the lives of patients with lymphatic disorders. The glymphatic system is a recently discovered macroscopic waste clearance system that utilizes a unique system of perivascular channels, to detoxify and clean out the central nervous system. Dr Perrin has been an innovator in this area, working within this field for over 30 years, and his talk will be a deep dive into this newly discovered system.
“We are incredibly excited to have Dr. Perrin join us virtually as a keynote speaker,” said Catherine Seo, Ph.D., CEO of Lipedema Simplified and Lipedema Project. “The Perrin Technique™ is a well-known approach in osteopathic medicine to help direct toxins out of the lymphatic system, which over time, helps the sympathetic nervous system return to normal functioning. Dr. Perrin’s trademarked technique has helped many patients lead healthier lives, and we’re looking forward to him joining this year’s event.”
Dr. Perrin is a registered osteopath, neuroscientist, specialist in chronic fatigue syndrome ME/CFS, international lecturer, and published author. He is also an honorary clinical research fellow at the School of Health Sciences, at the Faculty of Biology, Medicine and Health at the University of Manchester, UK. Dr. Perrin has been practicing for almost 40 years, with experience treating some of the world’s leading athletes, and has been working on ME/CFS research since 1989. His work has led to a significant expansion of knowledge of the disease, including diagnosis and treatment. He was honored in 2005 by the University of Salford with a doctorate for his thesis on the involvement of cerebrospinal fluid in lymphatic drainage in ME/CFS; and was an appointment member of the scientific committee for the second, third, and fourth World Congress on Neurobiology and Psychopharmacology affiliated with the European Association of Psychiatrists Annual Conference.
“When I first started my research 34 years ago, most of the science said that there was no lymphatic drainage of the brain,” said Dr. Ray Perrin. “I defied medical opinion and claimed that there was. And when it was disturbed, many disease processes followed. Join me at this wonderful event on my voyage of discovery to show that emerging science has validated my theories and how my techniques can help improve your health.”
The three-day Lipedema & Lymphedema Heart to Heart: Me, You, We, Us is open for registration now, and will be held online with global experts presenting a variety of informative, engaging sessions.
The event, now in its fourth year, focuses on delivering new information for recently diagnosed individuals and lipedema veterans, as well as offer insightful collaborative sessions with expert speakers, patients, caregivers, industry vendors, and seasoned healthcare professionals and clinicians. Conference collaborators include WearEase, AIROS Medical, Infinite Healing, Care-Med, Own Your Labs, Lympha Press, LMNT, Original Ketones, RLD Group, LLC, and Natural Wellness Boston. They are also partnered with the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN).
Learn more about the conference and register here.
Read Dr. Perrin’s full biography here.
###
About Lipedema Simplified and Lipedema Project
Lipedema Simplified, LLC is an online web portal developed by CEO Catherine Seo, Ph.D., with information from experts about lipedema and resources for individuals suffering from the condition. A global resource, Lipedema Simplified was founded by Dr. Seo in 2013 as part of her personal journey and has now evolved to include the Lipedema Project, a nonprofit organization to provide more extensive offering of research, resources, and knowledge to individuals with lipedema and healthcare providers. Lipedema Simplified offers educational content, webinars, coaching, online and live events, a community membership group, e-books, recent research, and resources for medical, social, and community use including a find-a-provider portal. Learn more about Lipedema Simplified at www.lipedema-simplified.org. Learn more about Lipedema Project at www.lipedemaproject.org.
Catherine Seo, Ph.D., CEO
Lipedema Simplified
+1 6177219463
catherine@lipedema-simplified.org