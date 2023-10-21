[Supporting Key Industries’ Development] Modern Finance Matching Session Is Held Today (20 October) Nine Themed Business Matching Sessions in Three Exhibitions Facilitate Over 700 Business Matching Talks

MACAU, October 21 - Organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Financial Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, the Modern Finance Matching Session, a highlight of the 28th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (28th MIF), was held today (20 October).

Connecting micro and small businesses with large-cap companies and generating more potential for co-operation on modern finance

IPIM President U U Sang, Deputy Director of the Financial Development Bureau of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin Pao Wai Chon, Executive Director of the Board of Directors of the Monetary Authority of Macao (AMCM) Veronica Kuan Evans, Chairman of the Macao Innovation Investment Union Association (MIIUA) Ip Sio Kai, and President of the Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Macau Delegation) (CCILC-Macau) Carlos Cid Álvares delivered speeches during the Modern Finance Matching Session.

U U Sang said in his speech that Micro Connect Macao Financial Assets Exchange (MCEX) is a pioneer in the innovative financial market integrating modern finance with high technology. This session has enabled small- and medium-sized enterprises to exchange with representatives from Micro Connect, and has provided a platform connecting micro and small businesses with large-cap companies, thereby achieving empowerment with exhibitions in line with the Macao SAR Government’s “1+4” appropriate diversification development strategy.

The keynote speaker Gary Zhang, Founder & Group CEO of Micro Connect Macao Financial Assets Exchange, talked about the prospects of relevant industries under the theme of “Connecting Global Capital with Micro and Small Businesses”. He pointed out that this session attracted more than 60 brand enterprises from Macao and other cities in the Greater Bay Area engaged in the catering, retail and service sectors. It is hoped that global capital and micro and small businesses can achieve win-win results through modern finance. During this session, Micro Connect signed a co-operation agreement with a Macao select shop, setting a precedent for future co-operation between Macao’s retail industry and modern financial industry.

In addition, one-on-one matching talks were also held to drive the sustainable development of enterprises with modern finance. A catering enterprise from Mainland China spoke highly of this session for providing access to fund platforms as expected, and a local retailer noted that the development of modern finance has created space for micro and small businesses in Macao to flourish.

Promoting business co-operation through themed business matching sessions

More than 700 business matching talks were arranged for over 700 enterprises from Mainland China, Portuguese-speaking countries, ASEAN countries, Macao, and Hong Kong at nine themed business matching sessions during the 1st China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) (1st C-PLPEX), the 28th MIF and the Macao Franchise Expo 2023 (2023MFE). Many participating enterprises were satisfied with the results.

The nine themed business matching sessions were the Business Matching Session for Food Industry from Portuguese-speaking Countries, Cross-border E-commerce Business Matching Session, Macao-Hengqin Enterprises Business Matching Session, Modern Finance Matching Session, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Health Industry Business Matching Session, Macao Ideas Business Matching Session, Roadshow and Session of Exchange of Contacts of Industry-University-Research Cooperation between Mainland China and Macao, Brands Business Matching Session, and Tourism and Leisure Industry Business Matching Session.

Exciting activities to enjoy this weekend

The 1st C-PLPEX, the 28th MIF and the 2023MFE will continue to open to the public for free in the following two days (21 and 22 October) in Cotai Expo Halls A, B, C and D, The Venetian Macao, with a total exhibition area of 37,000 square metres and more than 2,000 exhibition booths. Exhibitors from 15 countries and regions will showcase and sell signature products and services. Moreover, there will also be a number of exciting performances and different activities held in parallel, including the Macao Fashion Festival 2023, performances unique to China and Portuguese-speaking countries, recreational craft workshops, and an MFE Illustration Launch Event for an established brand.

Shuttle buses will operate on four routes, connecting the exhibition venue with multiple destinations, including the North District and Central District of the Macao Peninsula and Taipa. Free public parking is available 24 hours a day in The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao, and The Londoner Macao. Trade visitors are welcome to discover the latest business opportunities in relevant industries, while residents and tourists are welcome to have fun in the exhibitions.

For the latest news, please subscribe to MICE_IPIM on WeChat or visit the websites: www.cplpex.mo, www.mif.com.mo or www.mfe.mo.