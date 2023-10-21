Berlin Barracks / Bomb Threat

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A3005839

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 7:52 PM Friday, October 20, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Zenbarn, Waterbury, VT.

The Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a threatening phone call targeting Zenbarn in Waterbury. At approximately 7:52 PM on Friday October 20, 2023, Vermont State Police were notified that a male caller made a bomb threat against Zenbarn. Zenbarn was hosting a Vermont Democratic Party fundraiser, however most the of people in attendance left the event before the call was received. Early investigation has shown the phone number originated from a Maine landline. The Vermont State Police takes all reports of bomb threats seriously and Troopers from the Berlin Field Station responded and found no evidence of suspicious devices.

Investigation into the origin of the phone number remains on-going. Vermont State Police is working with the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office in Maine to positively identify the caller. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the VSP Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP will provide further updates as this investigation continues.

Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N

Berlin, VT 05602

Office: 802-229-9191

Cell: 802-760-0545