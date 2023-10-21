Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,007 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,986 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Bomb Threat

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

CASE#: 23A3005839

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION:  VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 7:52 PM Friday, October 20, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Zenbarn, Waterbury, VT.

 

The Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a threatening phone call targeting Zenbarn in Waterbury. At approximately 7:52 PM on Friday October 20, 2023, Vermont State Police were notified that a male caller made a bomb threat against Zenbarn. Zenbarn was hosting a Vermont Democratic Party fundraiser, however most the of people in attendance left the event before the call was received. Early investigation has shown the phone number originated from a Maine landline. The Vermont State Police takes all reports of bomb threats seriously and Troopers from the Berlin Field Station responded and found no evidence of suspicious devices.

 

Investigation into the origin of the phone number remains on-going. Vermont State Police is working with the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office in Maine to positively identify the caller. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the VSP Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

VSP will provide further updates as this investigation continues.

 

 

Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N

Berlin, VT 05602

 

Office: 802-229-9191

Cell: 802-760-0545

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Bomb Threat

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more