RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS (THROUGH SEPTEMBER 2023)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 20, 2023

DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS

(Through September 2023)

HONOLULU – The State Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective State Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of September 2023, taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise of claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

BOARD OF VETERINARY MEDICINE

Respondent: Pia S. Hiekkaranta

Case Number: VET 2023-13-L

Sanction: $1,000 fine

Effective Date: 9-8-23

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the State of Connecticut and failed to timely report the disciplinary action to the Board, in potential violation of HRS §§ 471-10(b)(8) and 471-10(b)(11). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Darrell K. Kraft

Case Number: VET 2023-6-L

Sanction: $300 fine, agreement not to use previously submitted continuing education (CE) courses to satisfy CE requirements for license renewal(s) occurring after June 30, 2022

Effective Date: 9-8-23

RICO alleges that Respondent submitted an application for restoration of license and was required to submit proof of 20 hours of CE within the two-year period preceding the license expiration date (July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2022), that Respondent provided proof of 12 hours of CE, and that Respondent was therefore short eight CE hours, in potential violation of HRS § 471-9(c)(2). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

CONTRACTORS LICENSE BOARD

Respondents: Akagi Builders and Painters LLC and Bryan M. Akagi

Case Number: CLB 2023-148-L

Sanction: License revocation

Effective Date: 9-22-23

RICO alleges that Respondents failed to provide required disclosures and failed to complete a project as agreed, in potential violation of HRS §§ 444-17 and 444-25.5. (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

REAL ESTATE COMMISSION

Respondent: Margaret U. Lim

Case Number: REC 2022-263-L

Sanction: $1,500 fine

Effective Date: 9-22-23

RICO alleges that Respondent aided and abetted a contractor with an inactive license to perform activities requiring an active license, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(6) and 436B-19(16). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

MEDICAL BOARD

Respondent: Diana A. Gliga

Case Number: MED 2022-274-L

Sanction: Voluntary 1-year license suspension, $5,000 fine, medical CE courses

Effective Date: 9-14-23

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the State of North Carolina which found that Respondent engaged in professional sexual misconduct, committed an unethical boundary violation, and that Respondent’s conduct constituted unprofessional conduct, in potential violation of HRS §§ 453-8(a)(7), 453-8(a)(9), 453-8(a)(11), 453-8(a)(14) and 436B-(19)(17). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Clifford T. Wang

Case Number: MED 2022-23-L

Sanction: $100 fine

Effective Date: 9-14-23

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the State of Wyoming, in potential violation of HRS § 453-8(a)(11). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Stella J. Fitzgibbons

Case Number: MED 2022-162-L

Sanction: $1,500 fine

Effective Date: 9-14-23

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the State of Texas and failed to timely report the disciplinary action to the Board, in potential violation of HRS §§ 453-8(a)(11) and 453-8(a)(14). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Peter A. Karth

Case Number: MED 2023-65-L

Sanction: $2,000 fine

Effective Date: 9-14-23

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the State of Oregon, in potential violation of HRS § 453-8(a)(11). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Paul Thomas

Case Number: MED 2021-50-L

Sanction: Voluntary surrender of license

Effective Date: 9-14-23

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the State of Oregon, in potential violation of HRS § 453-8(a)(11). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Copies of the decisions are available online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/

# # #

