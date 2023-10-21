RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS (THROUGH SEPTEMBER 2023)
DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS
KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA
Office of Administrative Hearings
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR | KIAʻĀINA
NADINE Y. ANDO
DIRECTOR | KA LUNA HOʻOKELE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
October 20, 2023
DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS
(Through September 2023)
HONOLULU – The State Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective State Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of September 2023, taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise of claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.
The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.
BOARD OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Respondent: Pia S. Hiekkaranta
Case Number: VET 2023-13-L
Sanction: $1,000 fine
Effective Date: 9-8-23
RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the State of Connecticut and failed to timely report the disciplinary action to the Board, in potential violation of HRS §§ 471-10(b)(8) and 471-10(b)(11). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)
Respondent: Darrell K. Kraft
Case Number: VET 2023-6-L
Sanction: $300 fine, agreement not to use previously submitted continuing education (CE) courses to satisfy CE requirements for license renewal(s) occurring after June 30, 2022
Effective Date: 9-8-23
RICO alleges that Respondent submitted an application for restoration of license and was required to submit proof of 20 hours of CE within the two-year period preceding the license expiration date (July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2022), that Respondent provided proof of 12 hours of CE, and that Respondent was therefore short eight CE hours, in potential violation of HRS § 471-9(c)(2). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)
CONTRACTORS LICENSE BOARD
Respondents: Akagi Builders and Painters LLC and Bryan M. Akagi
Case Number: CLB 2023-148-L
Sanction: License revocation
Effective Date: 9-22-23
RICO alleges that Respondents failed to provide required disclosures and failed to complete a project as agreed, in potential violation of HRS §§ 444-17 and 444-25.5. (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)
REAL ESTATE COMMISSION
Respondent: Margaret U. Lim
Case Number: REC 2022-263-L
Sanction: $1,500 fine
Effective Date: 9-22-23
RICO alleges that Respondent aided and abetted a contractor with an inactive license to perform activities requiring an active license, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(6) and 436B-19(16). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)
MEDICAL BOARD
Respondent: Diana A. Gliga
Case Number: MED 2022-274-L
Sanction: Voluntary 1-year license suspension, $5,000 fine, medical CE courses
Effective Date: 9-14-23
RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the State of North Carolina which found that Respondent engaged in professional sexual misconduct, committed an unethical boundary violation, and that Respondent’s conduct constituted unprofessional conduct, in potential violation of HRS §§ 453-8(a)(7), 453-8(a)(9), 453-8(a)(11), 453-8(a)(14) and 436B-(19)(17). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)
Respondent: Clifford T. Wang
Case Number: MED 2022-23-L
Sanction: $100 fine
Effective Date: 9-14-23
RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the State of Wyoming, in potential violation of HRS § 453-8(a)(11). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)
Respondent: Stella J. Fitzgibbons
Case Number: MED 2022-162-L
Sanction: $1,500 fine
Effective Date: 9-14-23
RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the State of Texas and failed to timely report the disciplinary action to the Board, in potential violation of HRS §§ 453-8(a)(11) and 453-8(a)(14). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)
Respondent: Peter A. Karth
Case Number: MED 2023-65-L
Sanction: $2,000 fine
Effective Date: 9-14-23
RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the State of Oregon, in potential violation of HRS § 453-8(a)(11). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)
Respondent: Paul Thomas
Case Number: MED 2021-50-L
Sanction: Voluntary surrender of license
Effective Date: 9-14-23
RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the State of Oregon, in potential violation of HRS § 453-8(a)(11). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)
Copies of the decisions are available online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/
# # #
Media Contact:
William Nhieu
Communications Officer
Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs
Office: (808) 586-7582