INAUGURAL ICONIC DESIGN AWARDS 2023
Presented by Monogram Luxury Appliances, designers from Arizona were honored and celebrated with a fair and unbiased award in their field judged by experts.SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICONIC LIFE Magazine is excited to announce the winners of the first-ever ICONIC Design Awards presented by Monogram Luxury Appliances, celebrating excellence in design in four categories: interior design, architecture, landscape design and product design. The winners of the prestigious awards were revealed at the ICONIC Design Awards black-tie gala on September 30, 2023 at the Scottsdale Center for Performing Arts.
“We enjoyed an incredible evening at the ICONIC Design Awards, which was the culmination of a year-long effort to create the most exciting awards competition in our community with a foundation of integrity, which was our highest priority. Rather than judge the entries internally, we reached for the start to find top design luminaries across the country to blind judge our entries so that we could be proud of our results.”
The competition saw just under 200 entries and on the evening of the event, 21 ICONIC awards (the highest award) were presented on stage by 21 presenter pairs of industry friends. The glamorous evening was emceed by celebrity broadcaster Catherine Anaya, with a powerful introduction of the evening by Publisher Renee Dee.
The official automotive sponsor of the ICONIC Design Awards was Sanderson Lincoln, with premier sponsors Benjamin Moore and Cornelis Hollander. The awards sponsor, who crafted our awards was Linear Fine Woodworking. Night of event sponsors were Crestron, Eggersmann, Oasis Smart Home, Reece, UnderFoot Luxury Flooring and Windsor Windows. Brown Jordan was the sponsor of the luxe after-party Celebration Lounge.
To learn more about the ICONIC Design Awards & Gala and to see the full awards show, please visit https://iconiclife.com/iconic-design-awards/
EXCELLENCE IN INTERIOR DESIGN
Residence Up to 3,500 Square Feet
Silver Award: Collective Design + Build
Gold Award: Kristin Hazen Design
ICONIC Award: Ownby Design
Residence 3,500 to 7,500 Square Feet
Silver Award: JSF Design
Gold Award: Iconic by Kaitlyn Wolfe
ICONIC Award: Kristin Hazen Design
Residence 7,500 + Square Feet
Silver Award: Ownby Design
Gold Award: Salcito Design Group
ICONIC Award: AB Design Elements
Primary Bedroom
Silver Award: Maria Z Interiors
Gold Award: Living Stone Design + Build
ICONIC Award: Earth & Images
Primary Bath
Silver Award: Maria Z Interiors
Gold Award: AB Design Elements
ICONIC Award: Lillian James Design Group
Special Use Space
Silver Award: Lillian James Design Group
Gold Award: Ownby Design
ICONIC Award: Iconic by Kaitlyn Wolfe
Primary Living Space
Silver Award: Living Stone Design + Build
Gold Award: Earth & Images
Secondary Bath
Gold Award: Ownby Design
Best Kitchen
Silver Award: Living Stone Design + Build
Gold Award: Holly Wright Design
ICONIC Award: Ownby Design ties with Ownby Design
Hospitality
Silver Award: Earth & Images
Gold Award: Holly Wright Design
ICONIC Award: JSF Design
Dining Spaces
Gold Award: Holly Wright Design
ICONIC Award: Iconic by Kaitlyn Wolfe
Indoor/Outdoor Space
Silver Award: Lillian James Design Group
Gold Award: Ownby Design
ICONIC Award: Earth & Images
On the Boards 3,500 to 7,500 Square Feet
Gold Award: Lillian James Design Group
ICONIC Award: Holly Wright Design
The ICONIC Industry Collaborator of the Year Award
Kristina Bedoe, Reece
EXCELLENCE IN ARCHITECTURE
Single-Family Home up to 3,500 Square Feet
ICONIC Award: Kendle Design Collaborative
Single-Family Home 3,500 to 7,500 Square Feet
Gold Award: Drewett Works
ICONIC Award: Kendle Design Collaborative
Sustainable Design
ICONIC Award: AFT Construction
On The Boards Custom Home 3,500 to 7,500 Square Feet
Silver Award: Kendle Design Collaborative
Gold Award: Kendle Design Collaborative
ICONIC Award: The Construction Zone
On The Boards More Than 7,500 Square Feet
Silver Award: Kendle Design Collaborative
Gold Award: Stratton Architects
ICONIC Award: Kendle Design Collaborative
Lighting Design
Gold Award: Robert Singer and Associates
ICONIC Award: Robert Singer and Associates
Historic Preservation
Gold Award: PHX Architecture
Custom Home 3,500 to 7,500 Square Feet
Gold Award: Candelaria Design
On the Boards Up to 3,500 Square Feet
Gold Award: Kendle Design Collaborative
EXCELLENCE IN LANDSCAPE DESIGN
Back Yard Up to 10,000 Square Feet
Gold Award: Berghoff Design Group
ICONIC Award: The Green Room Landscape Architecture
Best Courtyard
Gold Award: Berghoff Design Group
ICONIC Award: The Green Room Landscape Architecture
Best Pool
Silver Award: Creative Environments
Gold Award: Berghoff Design Group
ICONIC Award: Refined Gardens
Specialty Garden
ICONIC Award: Refined Gardens
Front Elevation Design
Gold Award: Berghoff Design Group
Backyard Space 10,000 to 20,000 Square Feet
Silver Award: Berghoff Design Group
Gold Award: Venetian Outdoors
Backyard Space More Than 20,000 Square Feet
Silver Award: Venetian Outdoors
Gold Award: Creative Environments
Best Water Feature
Silver Award: Berghoff Design Group
Gold Award: Creative Environments
Specialty Structure
Silver Award: Berghoff Design Group
Gold Award: Sonora West Development
EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCT DESIGN
Lighting
Silver Award: Creative Designs in Lighting
Gold Award: Creative Designs in Lighting
Furniture
Silver Award: Peter Thomas Designs
Gold Award: Paul Rene Furniture
Tile & Stone
ICONIC Award: Alfonso Verduzco
Permanent Fixture
Gold Award: Paul Rene Furniture
ICONIC Award: Janet Brooks Design
# # #
ICONIC LIFE MAGAZINE
ICONIC LIFE is a digital and print luxury lifestyle publication that celebrates the art of Living Beautifully. ICONIC LIFE features exceptional design, architecture, style, cuisine, luxury travel, real estate, wellness and captures the essence of living your best life. Our vibrant content is curated for a sophisticated, luxury-loving audience that appreciates the best of the best. Join us on our journey to Live Beautifully at iconiclife.com. Our brand presents a glamorous print edition in Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Arizona and Orange County, California.
MONOGRAM LUXURY APPLIANCES
For more than 30 years, Monogram™ Luxury Appliances has been synonymous with impeccable craftsmanship, elegance and prestige. At the intersection of thoughtful design and outstanding performance, Monogram inspires its owners to elevate their homes, culinary prowess and focus on wellness through its line of major and small kitchen appliances. For the latest products, visit www.monogram.com and follow @MonogramAppliances on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest or YouTube to experience the #MarkofLuxury.
Renee Dee
ICONIC LIFE Magazine
emily@iconiclife.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
ICONIC Design Awards 2023