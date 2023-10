INAUGURAL ICONIC DESIGN AWARDS 2023

The ICONIC LIFE Team Publisher of ICONIC LIFE Magazine, Renee Dee Design Awards Celebration

Presented by Monogram Luxury Appliances, designers from Arizona were honored and celebrated with a fair and unbiased award in their field judged by experts.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICONIC LIFE Magazine is excited to announce the winners of the first-ever ICONIC Design Awards presented by Monogram Luxury Appliances, celebrating excellence in design in four categories: interior design, architecture, landscape design and product design. The winners of the prestigious awards were revealed at the ICONIC Design Awards black-tie gala on September 30, 2023 at the Scottsdale Center for Performing Arts.“We enjoyed an incredible evening at the ICONIC Design Awards, which was the culmination of a year-long effort to create the most exciting awards competition in our community with a foundation of integrity, which was our highest priority. Rather than judge the entries internally, we reached for the start to find top design luminaries across the country to blind judge our entries so that we could be proud of our results.”The competition saw just under 200 entries and on the evening of the event, 21 ICONIC awards (the highest award) were presented on stage by 21 presenter pairs of industry friends. The glamorous evening was emceed by celebrity broadcaster Catherine Anaya, with a powerful introduction of the evening by Publisher Renee Dee.The official automotive sponsor of the ICONIC Design Awards was Sanderson Lincoln, with premier sponsors Benjamin Moore and Cornelis Hollander. The awards sponsor, who crafted our awards was Linear Fine Woodworking. Night of event sponsors were Crestron, Eggersmann, Oasis Smart Home, Reece, UnderFoot Luxury Flooring and Windsor Windows. Brown Jordan was the sponsor of the luxe after-party Celebration Lounge.To learn more about the ICONIC Design Awards & Gala and to see the full awards show, please visit https://iconiclife.com/iconic-design-awards/ EXCELLENCE IN INTERIOR DESIGNResidence Up to 3,500 Square FeetSilver Award: Collective Design + BuildGold Award: Kristin Hazen DesignICONIC Award: Ownby DesignResidence 3,500 to 7,500 Square FeetSilver Award: JSF DesignGold Award: Iconic by Kaitlyn WolfeICONIC Award: Kristin Hazen DesignResidence 7,500 + Square FeetSilver Award: Ownby DesignGold Award: Salcito Design GroupICONIC Award: AB Design ElementsPrimary BedroomSilver Award: Maria Z InteriorsGold Award: Living Stone Design + BuildICONIC Award: Earth & ImagesPrimary BathSilver Award: Maria Z InteriorsGold Award: AB Design ElementsICONIC Award: Lillian James Design GroupSpecial Use SpaceSilver Award: Lillian James Design GroupGold Award: Ownby DesignICONIC Award: Iconic by Kaitlyn WolfePrimary Living SpaceSilver Award: Living Stone Design + BuildGold Award: Earth & ImagesSecondary BathGold Award: Ownby DesignBest KitchenSilver Award: Living Stone Design + BuildGold Award: Holly Wright DesignICONIC Award: Ownby Design ties with Ownby DesignHospitalitySilver Award: Earth & ImagesGold Award: Holly Wright DesignICONIC Award: JSF DesignDining SpacesGold Award: Holly Wright DesignICONIC Award: Iconic by Kaitlyn WolfeIndoor/Outdoor SpaceSilver Award: Lillian James Design GroupGold Award: Ownby DesignICONIC Award: Earth & ImagesOn the Boards 3,500 to 7,500 Square FeetGold Award: Lillian James Design GroupICONIC Award: Holly Wright DesignThe ICONIC Industry Collaborator of the Year AwardKristina Bedoe, ReeceEXCELLENCE IN ARCHITECTURESingle-Family Home up to 3,500 Square FeetICONIC Award: Kendle Design CollaborativeSingle-Family Home 3,500 to 7,500 Square FeetGold Award: Drewett WorksICONIC Award: Kendle Design CollaborativeSustainable DesignICONIC Award: AFT ConstructionOn The Boards Custom Home 3,500 to 7,500 Square FeetSilver Award: Kendle Design CollaborativeGold Award: Kendle Design CollaborativeICONIC Award: The Construction ZoneOn The Boards More Than 7,500 Square FeetSilver Award: Kendle Design CollaborativeGold Award: Stratton ArchitectsICONIC Award: Kendle Design CollaborativeLighting DesignGold Award: Robert Singer and AssociatesICONIC Award: Robert Singer and AssociatesHistoric PreservationGold Award: PHX ArchitectureCustom Home 3,500 to 7,500 Square FeetGold Award: Candelaria DesignOn the Boards Up to 3,500 Square FeetGold Award: Kendle Design CollaborativeEXCELLENCE IN LANDSCAPE DESIGNBack Yard Up to 10,000 Square FeetGold Award: Berghoff Design GroupICONIC Award: The Green Room Landscape ArchitectureBest CourtyardGold Award: Berghoff Design GroupICONIC Award: The Green Room Landscape ArchitectureBest PoolSilver Award: Creative EnvironmentsGold Award: Berghoff Design GroupICONIC Award: Refined GardensSpecialty GardenICONIC Award: Refined GardensFront Elevation DesignGold Award: Berghoff Design GroupBackyard Space 10,000 to 20,000 Square FeetSilver Award: Berghoff Design GroupGold Award: Venetian OutdoorsBackyard Space More Than 20,000 Square FeetSilver Award: Venetian OutdoorsGold Award: Creative EnvironmentsBest Water FeatureSilver Award: Berghoff Design GroupGold Award: Creative EnvironmentsSpecialty StructureSilver Award: Berghoff Design GroupGold Award: Sonora West DevelopmentEXCELLENCE IN PRODUCT DESIGNLightingSilver Award: Creative Designs in LightingGold Award: Creative Designs in LightingFurnitureSilver Award: Peter Thomas DesignsGold Award: Paul Rene FurnitureTile & StoneICONIC Award: Alfonso VerduzcoPermanent FixtureGold Award: Paul Rene FurnitureICONIC Award: Janet Brooks Design# # #ICONIC LIFE MAGAZINEICONIC LIFE is a digital and print luxury lifestyle publication that celebrates the art of Living Beautifully. ICONIC LIFE features exceptional design, architecture, style, cuisine, luxury travel, real estate, wellness and captures the essence of living your best life. Our vibrant content is curated for a sophisticated, luxury-loving audience that appreciates the best of the best. Join us on our journey to Live Beautifully at iconiclife.com. Our brand presents a glamorous print edition in Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Arizona and Orange County, California.MONOGRAM LUXURY APPLIANCESFor more than 30 years, Monogram™ Luxury Appliances has been synonymous with impeccable craftsmanship, elegance and prestige. At the intersection of thoughtful design and outstanding performance, Monogram inspires its owners to elevate their homes, culinary prowess and focus on wellness through its line of major and small kitchen appliances. For the latest products, visit www.monogram.com and follow @MonogramAppliances on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest or YouTube to experience the #MarkofLuxury.

ICONIC Design Awards 2023