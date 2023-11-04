ICONIC LIFE MAGAZINE WINS THREE PRESTIGIOUS NATIONAL MAGAZINE AWARDS AT EDDIE & OZZIE AWARDS IN NEW YORK
ICONIC LIFE Magazine won three awards at the Eddie & Ozzie Awards. These awards were for our Podcast, Full Issue and Single Article!SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce that ICONIC LIFE magazine won three three Eddie & Ozzie awards for 2023. The announcement was made Tuesday, October 24, 2023 in New York. Sponsored by FOLIO magazine. The Eddie & Ozzie Awards is the most prestigious recognition program in the publishing community, recognizing excellence in editorial content and design across print and digital media around the globe.
ICONIC LIFE won awards in the following categories:
Eddie Award Winner, Single Article, Consumer, Lifestyle
“Journey to Antarctica and The South Pole” by David Rubin, which ran on iconiclife.com on November 24, 2022 and in the November 2022 print issue of the magazine. Photography was courtesy of White Desert Antarctica.
Eddie Award Winner, Full Issue, Consumer, News, General Interest
The April 2023 complete issue was recognized for editorial and design excellence that included editorial on ICONIC LIFE’s four luxury lifestyle pillars: design, food, travel and style.
Eddie Award Winner, Best Consumer Entertainment Podcast (non-news)
Publisher Renee Dee’s ICONIC HOUR with Renee Dee received the highest award for podcasts. Dee recently recorded her 100th podcast since its inception in December of 2019. The podcast features leaders in the luxury industry and posts new episodes weekly.
“When we submitted our work back in July, we were hopeful to find success, however, we never expected to come out as award winners for not one, but three categories. This has brought so much joy and enthusiasm to our team. To be recognized by an organization of this magnitude is a true honor,” said Dee.
“We also would like to thank all of you for your readership, listenership and loyalty to ICONIC LIFE. Without you, we wouldn’t have the success that we do today. We can’t wait to continue to share what it means to Live Beautifully” she said.
ICONIC LIFE MAGAZINE
ICONIC LIFE is a digital and print luxury lifestyle publication that celebrates the art of Living Beautifully. ICONIC LIFE features exceptional design, architecture, style, cuisine, luxury travel, real estate, wellness and living your best life. ICONIC LIFE showcases the vibrant people behind the products, the dreams behind the designs and the innovation behind inspiring ideas.
Our vibrant content is curated for a sophisticated, luxury-loving audience that appreciates the best of the best. Our mission is to be the storytellers behind the stuff and the curators of the ICONIC. Beautiful design alongside compelling stories keep our readers engaged and coming back for more. Join us on our journey to Live Beautifully on iconiclife.com that features national luxury stories. Our brand presents a glamorous print edition in Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Arizona and Orange County, California.
