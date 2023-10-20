Mayor Bowser Celebrates New READY Center Location

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser is celebrating the official opening of the new Resources to Empower and Develop You (READY) Center in Ward 8. The new Ward 8 facility, which is managed by the Department of Corrections (DOC) and supported by a range of government agencies, will serve as the first standalone READY Center, a site completely dedicated to supporting returning citizens with programs and services.

“The READY Center is a phenomenal resource for our residents. This is what it looks like to provide people with meaningful second chances,” said Mayor Bowser. “The new location will build on the READY Center’s record of providing returning citizens with the services they need and a platform for future success.”

Since its launch in 2019, the READY Center has served as an anchor for DC residents returning home from incarceration, partnering with community-based organizations and District agencies to provide reentry services including:

Streamlined Access to Identification/Vital Documents

Housing Assistance

Streamlined Access to Public Benefits (TANF, SNAP, Medicaid)

Subsidized and Unsubsidized Employment and Skills Training

Education and Training Resources

Referrals for Mental Health Intervention

Financial Literacy Services

Referrals for Substance Use Intervention

Case Management

Easy Access to Supportive Resources: Legal, Clothing, Food

“The READY Center has always been more than just a facility; it's a beacon of hope for many of our returning citizens,” said Thomas Faust, Director of DC DOC. “The range of services offered by the Center’s many District government and CBO partners, from identification and housing assistance to mental health and substance use intervention, is a testament to the depth of our commitment to these residents.”

The positive impact of the READY Center is significant. A study released in June 2023 by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council for the District of Columbia highlighted the center’s role in aiding some of the city’s most vulnerable returning citizens. More than half of its participants have benefited from crucial services that eased their reentry process. Moreover, individuals leveraging READY Center services showcased a reduced likelihood of returning to jail.

“The relocation of the READY Center to its new home in Ward 8 underscores our unwavering dedication to supporting our returning residents,” said Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah. “We’re strengthening our commitment to ensure every individual gets the tools they need to successfully reintegrate into our city.”

Residents of the District who have been released from a DOC or Federal Bureau of Prisons facility in the last six months are eligible for services through the READY Center. Open five days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. the READY Center welcomes both scheduled appointments and walk-ins. Interested residents can call (202) 790-6790 to schedule an appointment or visit the Center’s new location at 3640 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE.



Find more information on the READY Center’s services and impact here.

