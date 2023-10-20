Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Center in Jefferson County Closing

LAKE MARY, Fla. – The disaster recovery center in Jefferson County at Jefferson County Library, 375 S Water St. in Monticello will be closing permanently at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.

The schedule until closing is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays.

Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available. The deadline to apply for assistance is Nov. 29.

There are several centers still open in the area impacted by Hurricane Idalia. Residents are welcome to visit any open center, you don’t have to reside in that county. To find a center close to you, go online to: DRC Locator or floridadisaster.org, or you can text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362. 

It is not necessary to visit a center. Survivors can apply or get other assistance by calling 800-621-3362, going online at disasterassistance.gov, or using the FEMA mobile app. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit floridadisaster.org/updates/ and fema.gov/disaster/4734. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.

