Pacific Partnership 2023 Concludes Fourth Stop in Papua New Guinea

The largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific, Pacific Partnership enables participants, including United States and Papua New Guinean personnel, to work together to enhance disaster response capabilities and foster new and enduring friendships.

“I am beyond grateful to the government of Papua New Guinea for welcoming Pacific Partnership into their community,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Claudine Caluori. “The achievements made in Wewak and Port Moresby is a testament of both the ability of our people and the strength of our countries’ bond. I could not be more proud of this mission and our partnership.”

While in Papua New Guinea, the medical team conducted a total of 42 engagements. The team, consisting of U.S., Papua New Guinean, Australian, and Japanese personnel, participated in a variety of events in the areas of mental, women’s, and community health; emergency management; dental; veterinary; medical side-by-sides; nurse trainings; and a five-day humanitarian assistance and disaster relief symposium in Port Moresby. There were a total 863 community health patients, 689 optometry patients, 574 glucose readings, 300 prescriptions dispensed, 188 malaria point of care testing 350 dental patients, and 115 tooth extractions.

The Pacific Partnership team also provided focused support to address critical infrastructure concerns. A total of 18 Seabees were joined by their Papua New Guinea Defense Force counterparts to take on the repairs of a water collection system at Mongniol Primary School, impacting the educational environment for over a thousand third to eighth grade students and their teachers. On Oct. 19, Mongniol leadership invited Capt. Caluori and Katherine Monahan, U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires for Papua New Guinea to the school for the official unveiling of the completed water system.

“As we move forward, let us not see these events end as a closure but as a stepping stone toward a deeper partnership and friendship between the United states and Papua New Guinea,” said Monahan. “Let the legacy of Pacific Partnership continue to inspire us to reach out and help those in need, not just in the pacific, but wherever help is required.”

Pacific Partnership 2023 will conduct mission stops throughout the South Pacific Islands.

For more information about Pacific Partnership visit www.facebook.com/pacificpartnership, www.instagram.com/pacific_partnership/ or https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/C-LGWP. Pacific Partnership public affairs can be reached via email at publicaffairs.pp23@gmail.com.