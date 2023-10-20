US Navy Chefs compete along with UK allies

“On a personal level, competitions teach Navy chefs how to perform under pressure,” shared Culinary Specialist 1st Class (CS1) Luis Sanchez. “You learn organization, planning skills, menu development and how to perform live, all of which will help a chef as they progress through their career.”

According to the competition rules, the Project Leader may allow the armed forces of other nations to compete as well. This year’s Project Leader, Royal Navy (RN) Warrant Officer 1 Carl Neville reached out to the Naval Supply Systems Command Food Service, subsequently, a formal invitation was sent and accepted for a team of U.S. Navy Culinary Specialists (CSs) to train with, and compete alongside, the Royal Navy Culinary Arts Team at EJC 23.

The visit provides an opportunity for the CSs to work alongside RN Catering Services and participate in a series of bilateral skills workshops and training at the RN Embassy (Admiralty House), the Food Services Training Wing, and the two-week EJC 23 workshop at HMS Raleigh, a RN training command in Torpoint U.K. The program culminates in competing along with their U.K. counterparts at the armed forces’ most prestigious, and fiercely contested culinary competition.

“We have chefs here who have competed at Exercise Joint Caterer for years and chefs who have competed at the Culinary World Cup and Culinary Olympics with the Combined Services Culinary Arts Team,” said Royal Navy Culinary Arts Team (RNCAT) Captain, Chief Petty Officer Scott Furber. “Just putting your names forward shows me and my mentors that you are willing to show the other services what the Royal Navy has to offer in terms of Catering Services and Defence Engagement.”

The seven US competitors were selected to try to showcase all aspects of Navy Food Service. There are members from all across the Navy to include afloat units, ashore galley programs, Presidential service and the Pentagon. The goal is to create a program of jointness with the UK and lead to long term sustainable training opportunities that will turn those who participate into the next generation of ambassadors for the Culinary Specialist rating. This was intended to not leave any groups out, so that every CS in every field could see this and think, this could be them.

“I feel lucky and motivated, it’s an honor to be chosen for these big things, especially being so junior,” confessed Culinary Specialist 3rd (CS3) Class Haiwen Wu. “I’ll try my best to represent the Navy and stay humble and learn.”

The last time a foreign military participated in EJC was in 2017, which was the U.S. Navy. This year, with guidance from the seasoned mentors of the RNCAT, the Navy CSs will be participating in the following events:

Open Show Platter

Prepare and present a cold show platter using meat, poultry, game or fish for six persons on the platter. Two portions are to be served to show portion size and balance which one will be tasted by the judges and the other for display. The platter should consist of three main items with one garnish for each item. The platter should be served with two sauces or chutneys on the side and a salad. A suitable glaze may be used to enhance overall presentation.

Open Restaurant Plates Vegan Starter

Prepare and present four plates: two plates with two varieties of starters suitable for a vegan diet. One variety intended hot but served cold and another variety intended cold and served cold. A suitable vegan setting gel can be used to enhance presentation. Judges will taste one plate of each variety.

Open Restaurant Plates Main Course

Prepare and present four plates: two plates with two varieties of main course. Both varieties intended hot but served cold. A suitable setting gel can be used for enhanced presentation. Judges will taste one plate of each variety.

Open Dessert Plates

Prepare and present four plates: two plates with two varieties of dessert. One variety intended hot but served cold and another variety intended cold and served cold. A suitable vegan setting gel can be used to enhance presentation. Judges will taste one plate of each variety.

A full descriptive menu is to be provided next to the entry along with a list of allergens present in each dish.

Open Show Platter will be Senior Chief Culinary Specialist (CSCS) Michael Edwards.

Open Restaurant Plates Vegan Starter will be CS3 Wu.

Open Restaurant Plates Main Course will be and CSCS Edwards.

Culinary Specialist 2nd Class (CS2) Brittiny Boatman, CS2 Jamesha Richardson.

Open Dessert Plates will be CS2 Gabriel Hernandez-Chavarria, CS1 Sanchez and Chief Culinary Specialist Melody White.

EJC is taking place alongside the Public Sector Catering Expo being held at the National Agricultural and Exhibition Centre, Stoneleigh, Warwickshire. The competition attracts hundreds of chefs from across the forces, many of whom will be supporting their colleagues. EJC is renowned in the industry for generating a vibrant and exciting energy that will inspire visitors and exhibitors alike.

“Competitions give exposure to the world, and to the rest of the Royal Navy, that Catering Services are more than ‘slop-jockeys,’” explained Leading Catering Services Mattie Tew. “CSs preside over diplomatic meals, where the affairs of state are settled, the superior food we provide becomes the common ground.”