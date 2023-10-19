President Thưởng receives Huawei, ZTE leaders in Beijing

VIETNAM, October 19 - BEIJING — Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng received Liang Hua, Chairman of Huawei – a leading Chinese group in ICT infrastructure, digital energy, cloud computing and terminal equipment, in Beijing on Thursday on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

President Thưởng said that joining the global trend, Việt Nam attaches great importance to and is strongly investing in digital transformation and digital economy building. It calls for cooperation from all parties, from the governmental level to the private sector and both domestic and foreign investors, in developing digital infrastructure, digital human resources, and digital-ready legislation.

On the basis of the sound Việt Nam-China relations, Việt Nam welcomes and hopes for Huawei to cooperate and continue to expand its investment, he continued.

The Vietnamese leader spoke highly of what Huawei has obtained during its investment in the country, expressing his hope that the group, which operates in over 170 countries and regions and ranks fourth in the world in terms of research and development investment, will continue cooperating with authorities and businesses of Việt Nam to develop digital infrastructure, 5G, broadband, and especially digital human resources.

For his part, Liang said he hopes with the support and trust of Vietnamese Government and agencies, Huawei will actively help improve Việt Nam’s digital competitiveness.

Việt Nam also wishes Huawei will to contribute more to the development of a digital economy, digital society, and energy transition in Việt Nam, and assist the country to apply scientific and technological advances to agriculture and the processing industry, he noted.

He added that his group is working with some universities to train human resources, and it is ready to cooperate with Việt Nam in training digital human resources.

Huawei will continue to keep contributing to Việt Nam’s socio-economic development and increase investment to help with multi-sectoral, diverse, and balanced digital transformation in the country, Liang remarked.

In talks with Chairman and Executive Director of the ZTE Corporation Li Zixue in Beijing on Thursday, President Thưởng praised ZTE's business achievements and its production and cooperation in Việt Nam.

It is currently a major customer and partner of many telecommunications firms in Việt Nam.

Thưởng stated that Việt Nam places great importance on digital transformation and the development of the digital economy.

Recalling his speech at the BRF, the State leader underscored his call for national-level cooperation between governments and businesses in building the digital institutions, infrastructure and workforce. In this spirit, he said Việt Nam wants Chinese companies, especially large, high-tech, and modern ones, to invest and expand their investments in Việt Nam, bringing advanced and efficient technology and production lines to the Southeast Asian nation.

Thưởng noted he is confident that ZTE will have closer and more effective collaboration with Vietnamese enterprises in the future, contributing to the overall growth of cooperation between Việt Nam and China.

The Vietnamese State and Government always pay special attention to improving the local business climate to facilitate the operation of businesses and investors coming to the market, the leader stated.

For his part, Li thanked the Vietnamese authorities for their support for the corporation’s investment and operations in Việt Nam over the years.

Lauding Việt Nam’s socioeconomic development progress, he stated that ZTE hopes to contribute to the development of Việt Nam’s digital infrastructure, thereby strongly supporting the nation’s economic development process.

Chinese investors have so far implemented over 4,000 valid projects worth more than US$26 billion in Việt Nam. In the first nine months of 2023, for the first time, China had become the second-largest foreign investor in Việt Nam with a total registered capital of $2.9 billion. — VNS