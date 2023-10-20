Vietnamese, foreign scholars discuss impact of pivot to Asia-Pacific on economic policies

VIETNAM, October 20 - HCM CITY – Around 100 domestic and foreign scholars, legal advisors, law practitioners, and businesses have shared their thoughts on the pivot to Asia-Pacific and its impact on economic policies in trade, investment and the environment of the region at a two-day conference which opened in HCM City on Thursday.

The conference is co-organised by the HCM City University of Law and the University of Tours in France with the support of the French Embassy in Việt Nam.

According to Lê Trường Sơn, Rector of the University of Law and arbitrator of Việt Nam International Arbitration Centre, Asia-Pacific countries have a strategic position, the region has become the destination of a pivot strategy of major economies in recent decades.

He said in order to implement the strategy, a wide network of free trade and investment protection agreements had been signed among partners in the region, and between countries in the region and other economies in the world. This move raised many legal issues related to the signing and implementation of international trade and investment agreements.

Therefore, the conference aimed to be a dialogue channel between state management agencies, scholars, businesses, legal advisors of Việt Nam, ASEAN countries and other partners participating in trade activities, international business and investment.

It was expected to help Vietnamese policymakers and businesses clearly understand the new business situation in order to develop strategies and solutions for new challenges in the context of international economic integration.

During the two-day conference, more than 40 delegates from France, Canada, Japan, South Korea, India, China, Morocco, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and Việt Nam discussed various issues such as legal, economic and commercial practices.

Other issues include the economic policies and laws of major economies in response to Asia-Pacific, and economic strategies of major Asia-Pacific economies.

The discussions were hosted by Christian Deblock, Professor at the Faculty of Political Science and Law, University of Quebec in Montreal, Canada; Yumiko Nakanishi, Professor of European Union Law at the Graduate School of Law, Hitotsubashi University, Japan; and Rector Sơn.

All speeches can be found at https://conference.ilaw.edu.vn/index.php/en/. – VNS