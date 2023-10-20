Rakuten Viber to further develop solutions for businesses

VIETNAM, October 20 -

HCM CITY — Messaging and voice-based communication platform Rakuten Viber on Monday in HCM City affirmed that it is actively developing solutions and features to cater to enterprise-level businesses.

In detail, the company said, future updates include free business calls for users, an all-new OTP solution, enhanced-protection messages to confirm user identity, engaging click-to-message ads, and more.

"As we expand our business portfolio, we are committed to tailoring solutions to the unique needs of businesses of different scale and location," said Berina Tanovic, sales director at Rakuten Viber.

"As more Vietnamese brands turn to Viber for customer communication, we're providing solutions that enable them to connect with international and local audiences. With Viber, these businesses gain access to a secure, feature-rich communication platform that addresses their specific business needs."

On the same day, Rakuten Viber's senior management showcased the business offerings of the world-renowned app.

Company’s team discussed Viber's global and local presence, its growing audience, and Viber for Business solutions for effective and convenient communication between brands and consumers.

The company said that Viber is well-placed to help Vietnamese businesses make the most of these trends with its growing payable audience in Vietnam where the app saw an astounding 642 per cent spike in private calls, 24 per cent growth in messages exchanged in channels, and a 12 per cent increase in private messages during the first half of 2023.

Being used by more than 20,000 brands worldwide, Viber for Business offers advertising solutions, messaging solutions, forthcoming business calls and an OTP solution.

The Viber for Business ecosystem helps brands solve their business needs by building brand awareness and generating new leads to boost sales, increase ROI and effectively foster customer loyalty.

Rakuten Viber is part of Rakuten Group, Inc, a world leader in e-commerce and financial services. It is the official instant messaging and calling app partner of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors. — VNS