Council Supports Pedestrian Plaza

This week, the Council adopted a resolution offered by Councilors Durkan and Fernandes Anderson supporting the Boston Transportation Department’s efforts to transform New Edgerly Road into a pedestrian plaza.

New Edgerly Road is a small, redundant slip–lane in the East Fenway that hosts a high volume of pedestrian traffic compared to car traffic. Specific traffic counts found that within an hour, 51 individuals accessed the area by car and 413 individuals accessed the area on foot.

The predominant road users throughout much of District 8 are pedestrians, and the City is committed to ensuring all modes of transportation are safe by enhancing and improving the pedestrian experience and pedestrian safety.

Permanent pedestrianization of New Edgerly Road is widely supported by residents of the East Fenway, has been requested by the neighborhood civic association and perfectly aligned with the City’s transportation goals.

Transforming this street space to plaza space would also enhance the adjacent Harry Ellis Dickson Park, which the Fenway Civic Association has been the caretaker of since 2010, raising thousands of dollars for its care, implementing irrigation features, cleaning the public artwork, and collaborating with neighboring businesses to ensure the park is accessible and provides relief for neighbors.

The Council recognizes the efforts of the community and the Boston Transportation Department, and went on record supporting the permanent pedestrianization of New Edgerly Road.