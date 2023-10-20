Governor Ron DeSantis Applauds and Urges Swift Action in Special Session of the Florida Legislature to Increase Florida’s Sanctions on Iran and Address Pressing State Needs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis applauded and urged swift action in a Special Session of the Florida Legislature to address urgent issues facing the state. The Special Session will feature Governor DeSantis’ proposal to strengthen sanctions on Iran to ensure Florida does not do business with companies aligned with Iran that could in turn fund Hamas and other terrorist groups. The Special Session will also include additional resources for Hurricane Idalia relief, lowering the costs of homeowners’ insurance, increasing access to school choice for students with unique abilities, and additional protections for Florida’s Jewish communities. The Special Session will convene at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 6, and will extend no later than 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, November 9.

“Following the horrific atrocities committed by Iranian-backed terrorist group Hamas against Israel, I am calling on the Florida Legislature to act swiftly to ensure our state does not send a penny to the Iranian terror state,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I am glad to see the Legislature’s willingness to convene and address this along with other important issues for the state.”

During this Special Session, Governor DeSantis is asking the Florida Legislature to increase sanctions against the Iranian regime by broadening the industries on Florida’s scrutinized companies list and strengthening Florida’s prohibitions against investing in companies which are doing business with states that sponsor terror. Florida must not be complicit in funding state-sponsored terrorism against America’s great ally, Israel.

Find the proclamation calling for a Special Session here.

