SQ GROUP LAUNCHES WORLD’S FIRST ONE-MILLION TON BIO-REFINERY
SQ GROUP kicks into operation the world’s first one-million-metric-ton straw refinery in Daqing city, marking a new era in the production of biomass straw.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SQ Group (SQ-Group USA’s China-based division), a competitive manufacturer of biodegradable food industry supplies, has broken new ground with the launch of the world’s first one-million-metric-ton straw refinery. It is the first phase of an integration project that can process 500,000 tons of straw annually, and produce a series of eco-friendly, bio-based products such as biomass resin carbon, furfural, pulp, bio-methanol, and an array of biodegradable materials.
The ambitious and pioneering project is the result of Shengquan’s extensive research into producing low-carbon, high-quality products manufactured from agricultural straw, and was developed with the assistance of the Wuhan University, Tianjin University, Shandong University, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Technical Institute of Physics and Chemistry.
With an aim to improve traditional industrial manufacturing processes for the betterment of the environment, this first phase sets a new standard with its unmatched capabilities:
- The potential to achieve a 132, 500 ton carbon reduction
- Can manufacture hundreds of products with the decompositional properties of straw
- Through biological solvent technology, the pulp yield can reach more than 45 percent, which is higher than that of traditional methods
- An impressive 245 new patents were created during the construction of the facility and development of its production line
“It is with great pride that we announce our facility in Daqing has launched and is in full operation,” said Daniel Chen, VP of operations at SQ-USA. “This is only the first phase of what we consider to be a new chapter in the industrial development of biomass straw. Manufacturing biodegradable and eco-friendly products has always been our goal, and we look forward to continuing that mission in the phases yet to come.”
With over 40 years of experience in the production of environmentally friendly products, SQ Group embarks on a new chapter with this revolutionary facility that cements their place as a leading manufacturer in the global market of biodegradable products.
