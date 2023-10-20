DRC VENTURES, THE ROOT BRANDS - PROUD TO BE THE OFFICIAL 2023 TITLE SPONSOR U.C.F.C WOMEN’S SOCCER TEAM
United City FC was created not only out of necessity for the game, but a passion for soccer itself. Our mission is to build a successful club that identifies, develops, and launches the names of future women soccer stars
DR. CHRISTINA RAHM, DRC VENTURES & THE ROOT BRANDS ARE PROUD TO BE THE OFFICIAL 2023 TITLE SPONSOR OF THE UNITED CITY F.C. WOMEN’S SOCCER TEAM
Life is a beautiful puzzle. Inspiration comes to all of us in diverse ways; I want to inspire these young women to become their own inspiration through sports,”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-talented scientist, entrepreneur, author, and humanitarian, Dr. Christina Rahm has worked extensively on philanthropic initiatives through the Rahm Foundation to support local, national, and international causes. As she inspires many with her new book BE YOUR OWN INSPIRATION, she is also using her platform to inspire young girls to reach their dreams. She is doing so by sharing HER OWN story and supporting their aspirations by sponsoring the United City FC (UCFC) women’s soccer team.
The UCFC women’s soccer team is a grassroots women’s soccer team based in Los Angeles directly addressing the need to help identify and develop talented players who fell through the cracks, were overlooked by the college system, minority players of Latino, African American, Pan- Asian and other immigrant backgrounds.
As Rahm states, “Life is a beautiful puzzle. We are each imperfect pieces to this puzzle. Inspiration comes to all of us in diverse ways; for me, it is the books I read, the people I meet, and the lessons I learn through challenges, victories, and failures.” ......I want to inspire these young women to become their own inspiration through sports,” added Rahm.
The UCFC is building a pathway to the pro club to help launch a new generation of fearless female soccer stars of the future.
The team has already proven themselves on the field, winning the 2021 U.P.S.L Championship and 2022 SWPL Championship, and has helped multiple players sign pro career contracts while assisting players to be seen and called for national team duty. U.C.F.C Women's roster includes six players representing their countries, five of which are currently competing in the CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup.
SEXISM, GENDER BIAS, AND THE FIGHT FOR EQUALITY ARE JUST SOME OF THE CHALLENGES FACED BY WOMEN BEFORE THE GAME STARTS.
Behind the scenes is a dedicated team ensuring the growth and sustainability of the U.C.F.C team, headed by its founder, Mr. Steven Hawthorne.
“Navigating life is hard enough, following a dream is almost impossible, but with the help of Dr Christina Rahm and The Root Brands we are helping these girls achieve dreams they thought were impossible to attain” said Steven Hawthorne, United City FC Women’s owner.
DRC Venture and The ROOT Brands are supporting the U.C.F.C women’s soccer team to create a safe playing environment in a world with ever-present uncertainties for female players trying to turn pro. Women’s Soccer has grown exponentially over the past few years, and the need to support continued growth, by offering a high quality and safe environment is at the core of United City’s mission.
EVEN THOUGH 40% OF ATHLETES ARE FEMALE, THEY RECEIVE LESS THAN 4% OF MEDIA COVERAGE.
Grassroots soccer is the foundation of the sport, but it is overlooked, undervalued, and abused. Luckily, The ROOT Brands and Dr. Rahm are supporting these fierce female athletes who fight for equality, change and the respect deserved by all athletes regardless of gender or background.
Together DRC Ventures and The ROOT Brand in conjunction with United City FC Women are rewriting HER-STORY!
ABOUT DR. CHRISTINA RAHM: Dr. Rahm is a sought-after scientific leader, patent innovator, spokesperson, and formulator for health and nutrient wellness. She travels the world presenting, lecturing, and educating both the private and public sectors about the bold new world of nutraceuticals, wellness strategies, and environmental solutions. Author of ‘Cure The Causes,’ Rahm’s mission is to help get to the root cause of health problems. Having traveled to over eighty-five countries, in consulting roles, her proudest achievements are her expansive philanthropic initiatives and being the mother to four children.
ABOUT THE RAHM FOUNDATION: Dr. Christina Rahm founded the Rahm Foundation to promote greater educational and career opportunities for women, children, and minority populations while providing a better environment and outcomes for animals. Through her foundation, she and her team are committed to building brighter futures for those who have less opportunity – one project at a time.
