Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Introduces YHSGR Listing Concierge "Fix Now, Pay When You Sell"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR), a market leader in real estate brokerage, is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative YHSGR Listing Concierge Curbio "Fix Now, Pay When You Sell" program. This initiative is a part of YHSGR Advantage Marketplace and aims to revolutionize the way homes are sold. With this game-changing service, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty agents can offer VIP clients the opportunity to update and repair their homes with zero upfront costs.
Why Choose the "Fix Now, Pay When You Sell" Program?
• Maximize Home Sale Profit: All the work is done by our skilled team to increase your home's value.
• Zero Due Upfront: No interest, no fees, and absolutely no catch.
• Stress-Free Experience: A seamless, turnkey solution from beginning to end.
How It Works
1. Initial Consultation: Simply tell us about the work needed to get a free, no-obligation estimate.
2. Same-Day Estimate: Our Home Improvement Consultant will call you within 24 hours to discuss updates and provide a project estimate.
3. Sign Now, Pay Later: After a virtual walkthrough to finalize details, the homeowner signs a contract with zero down and 0% interest until closing.
4. Personalized Project Management: An experienced Project Manager will oversee all details, saving you time and stress.
5. Dashboard Communication: Utilize our dashboard to schedule meetings, track progress, and review updates from any device.
6. Pay When You Close: Our team gets paid only when the home sells, with no hidden fees or price reduction requirements.
Services Offered
The "Fix Now, Pay When You Sell" program covers a wide range of services, including repairs & touch-ups, refreshes, renovations, and staging services:
Repairs & Touch-Ups
• Home inspection repairs
• Painting
• Decluttering
• Deep cleaning
• Staging
• Roof repairs
• HVAC
• Appliances
Refreshes
• Counter replacements
• Cabinet refinishing
• Flooring updates
• Landscaping
• Tile reglazing
• Window replacements
• Painting
• Backsplash installation
Renovations
• Kitchen remodels
• Bathroom remodels
• Wall removal
• Basement refinishing
• Bathroom additions
• Roof replacements
• Decks and fences
• New flooring throughout
Staging Services
• Professional staging to enhance the appeal of homes
• Create an emotional connection with buyers
• Help buyers envision the home’s full potential
• Accelerate sales, ensuring homes sell swiftly and for more money
"With the YHSGR Listing Concierge “Fix Now, Pay When You Sell” program, we're making home selling smarter, speedier, and stress-free. This is the future of real estate, and we're excited to lead the way," said Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
To learn more about the YHSGR Listing Concierge Curbio "Fix Now, Pay When You Sell" program, visit our website directly at www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, a trailblazer in the real estate industry, is renowned for offering performance guarantees through knowledgeable agents dedicated to providing second-mile service. Catering primarily to move-up buyers, the company operates seamlessly both online and offline to fulfill its mission of positively impacting lives. Adding another feather to its cap, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has recently launched its groundbreaking YHSGR Listing Concierge "Fix Now, Pay When You Sell" program. This innovative initiative allows VIP clients to enhance the value of their homes with crucial updates and repairs, all with zero upfront costs—providing a smart, speedy, and stress-free experience aimed at maximizing home sale profits. With a mission to positively impact lives through innovative systems and charitable giving, YHSGR continues to be a frontrunner in the real estate industry.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
