Southern Sky Brands Announces Opening of first Medical Cannabis Dispensary, Southern Sky Wellness
EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Sky Brands, Mississippi’s leading provider of high-quality medical cannabis products, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of their first cannabis dispensary, Southern Sky Wellness, located at 422 Riverwind Drive, Suite C, Pearl, MS. This state-of-the-art facility is set to change Mississippi's cannabis retail experience with a unique approach to education and patient assistance.
Southern Sky Wellness will offer a unique, revolutionary experience for patients by first starting with an education experience unlike anything else currently available in Mississippi. Education kiosks will be available throughout the location, allowing patients to learn more about each product, its benefits, and proper use. Each patient coming into the location can also receive assistance from the highly-trained staff, offering informed recommendations to patients and their families. The new dispensary boasts an extensive selection of premium cannabis strains, edibles, concentrates, and accessories to cater to various preferences and needs.
Morgan Engle, Director of Marketing for Southern Sky Brands, said, “Celebrating a new era of healing and hope! Join us at the grand opening of Southern Sky Wellness, where compassion meets cannabis. Discover a sanctuary of wellness, where relief and relaxation harmonize. Your journey to better health begins here”.
Southern Sky Wellness strives to be a center for knowledge and quality, dedicated to reshaping the perception of cannabis through education, curation, and transparency.
Southern Sky Wellness will be hosting a grand opening celebration event Nov. 8, from 11am-3pm. Southern Sky will be good food, live music, games, giveaways, and educational material for visitors. This is a free event with no tickets necessary, but visitors must have a medical card to enter.
More information can be found here on Facebook.
About Southern Sky Wellness:
At Southern Sky Wellness Dispensary, education is at the core of everything. Southern Sky understands that the world of cannabis can be overwhelming and confusing, especially for those new to its benefits. That’s why the knowledgeable staff is dedicated to guiding patients through the cannabis experience. From understanding the different strains and consumption methods to discussing the potential benefits for various health conditions, Southern Sky Wellness is here to answer questions and provide the clarity.
About Southern Sky Brands:
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company, bringing modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. The brand's baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing, producing high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. Southern Sky is proudly Mississippi made.
Morgan Engle
