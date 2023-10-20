"Silver Screams" and "Alex's Apparitions" Set to Spook Audiences This Halloween on Mysterious Goings On

Silver Screams is a special Halloween limited series of Mysterious Goings On. Alex's Apparitions...real-life haunts hosted by J. Alexander Greenwood. The critically-acclaimed Mysterious Goings On podcast debuted in 2016.

Eerie Episodes and Cinematic Chills: A Double Dose of October Delights from Award-Nominated Podcast

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October has traditionally been a month for ghosts and ghouls, but the Mysterious Goings On podcast is elevating it to an ethereal new realm. This spooky season, get ready for two mini-series: "Silver Screams" and "Alex's Apparitions."

Named an Apple Podcasts "New & Noteworthy" show in 2016, Mysterious Goings On was also a 2019 People's Choice Podcast Awards nominee. In 2022, it was a Top 5 Literature Podcast in the CrowdUltra Awards and a Top Lit Podcast by Matchmaker.Fm. The weekly show covers all kinds of genre fiction and meets the people who write it. It also features interviews and explorations about creativity in all professions and walks of life.

“Never miss an apparition; subscribe now,” Greenwood advises. “But be warned: like the most memorable hauntings, these episodes are ephemeral. They'll vanish from our feed by the end of All Saints Day. Seize the moment and tune in before they fade away—if you dare.”

For "Silver Screams," Mysterious Goings On host and producer J. Alexander "Alex" Greenwood collaborates with film critic and screenwriter Lucas Hardwick for five bonus episodes. Together, they delve into both iconic Halloween films and what they view as under-the-radar cinematic gems.

Episodes feature the following films:

- Episode One: "Phantasm"

- Episode Two: "The Black Cat"

- Episode Three: “Hellraiser 2: Hellbound”

- Episode Four: A watchalong episode of “John Carpenter’s The Thing” with "live" commentary from Hardwick and Greenwood.

- Episode Five: Top Ten Horror Film picks from Hardwick and Greenwood.

The show also offers bite-sized treasures with "Alex's Apparitions." These special Halloween-inspired shorts detailing real-life haunted happenings guide listeners from the haunting harmonies of a spectral string section in a graveyard to a few sunlit, yet eerie legends of Key West, Florida.

Episodes include:

- The Filmstrip That Started It All

- Meet Robert the Doll... If You Dare

- Love Beyond the Grave: The Bizarre Tale of Georg Carl Tänzler

- More!

Mysterious Goings On is available on Spotify, Apple, and most other podcast aggregators, or at MGOPod.com.

Content Advisory:

Episodes are rated PG-13/R, featuring mature themes and some drinking. Listener discretion is advised.

About Lucas Hardwick

When he’s not working as a Sasquatch stand-in for sleazy European films, Lucas Hardwick spends time writing film essays and reviews for We Belong Dead and Screem magazines. Lucas also enjoys writing horror shorts and has earned Quarterfinalist status in the Killer Shorts and HorrOrigins screenwriting contests. You can find Lucas’ shorts on Coverfly.

About J. Alexander "Alex" Greenwood

Alex Greenwood experienced the heart-wrenching unpredictability of the film industry when his debut screenplay project came to an abrupt halt following the producer's untimely death. Now, he flogs his acclaimed John Pilate Mystery Series and badgers friends into reading his award-winning horror stories. Praised for his dialogue, Alex brings a unique voice to mystery, horror, and general fiction. He has produced and hosted the Mysterious Goings On podcast since 2016 and the PR After Hours business podcast since 2020. He is also the co-host of the true crime podcast, Going to Killing City, with Jamie Green.