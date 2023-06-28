Going to Killing City: True Crime Podcast Unveils Kansas City's Hidden History of Odd and Chilling Murders

Alex Greenwood, Co-host Jamie Green, Co-Host & Producer

"Going to Killing City" explores the most bizarre, unsettling, and truly odd historic murders that have transpired in the heart of the Midwest.

Kansas City is renowned for its rich barbecue tradition, grandiose fountains, and jazz culture. But beneath the pleasant facade lies a wealth of chilling stories that have silently shaped our history.” — Jamie Green

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dive into the dark underbelly of the City of Fountains, Kansas City, along with a splash from a killer cocktail on the new podcast, "Going to Killing City." Kansas City-based co-hosts Jamie Green and Alex Greenwood explore the most bizarre, unsettling, and truly odd historic murders that have transpired in the heart of the Midwest.

“Kansas City is renowned for its rich barbecue tradition, grandiose fountains, and vibrant jazz culture. But beneath the pleasant facade lies a wealth of chilling stories that have silently shaped the city's history,” said Jamie Green, producer and co-host. “With 'Going to Killing City,' we aim to illuminate these oft-overlooked tales, exposing a side of Kansas City that will captivate listeners with elements of surprise and shock.”

Recorded from the comfort of their home bars (‘The Green Room’ and ‘The Green Shebeen,’ respectively), and paired with a killer cocktail recipe in each episode, Green and Greenwood offer a unique approach to the true crime genre. By blending humor with historical analysis, they aspire to not just entertain, but also to broaden listeners' understanding of Kansas City's mysterious past.

Each month, the co-hosts alternate roles, with one uncovering an intriguing KC crime story, while the other uses a brief clue to share a cocktail recipe that may—or may not—complement the secret crime story to be told. The first three episodes encompass narratives of gangland murders, a shocking serial killer, and a deadly, bizarre love triangle.

"History isn't just about memorizing dates and events," says co-host Greenwood. "It's about grasping people’s actions and their consequences. We narrate the stories in a light-hearted way, not delving into every angle of each crime. While some elements might be unfamiliar to those not from Kansas City, we believe our approach makes history interesting.”

Green added, “We have set a few ground rules. We do not cover murders that have happened within the past three decades, nor do we discuss any murders involving children.”

While recognizing that murder is an unfortunate reality in Kansas City, as it is elsewhere in America, the duo is clear about their intent. “We distinguish between sharing a story with context and sensationalism. We’re not glorifying violence or the ensuing grief. Instead, Jamie and I explore the peculiar circumstances of human behavior. Consider this an audio KC Crime Tour,” Greenwood explained.

Green is the owner of a full-service public policy consulting firm based in Kansas City. He specializes in economic development analysis, public policy research and analysis, grant writing, sustainability, and communications. He has produced and hosted Trading Fours, a popular music podcast for musicians and fans alike, for three years.

Public relations consultant and mystery novel author Greenwood is a longtime podcaster—he produced his first show in 2006, and currently produces two shows, Mysterious Goings On, which focuses on creativity and writing, and PR After Hours, which focuses on business. He also co-hosts on the monthly chat show, Chica and the Man with actress and poet Sonia Iris Lozada.

"Going to Killing City" not only provides a new, gritty perspective on Kansas City history but also pays homage to its unique charm and character. The monthly podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts. Visit the Killing City Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/killingcitypod/.