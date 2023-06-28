Going to Killing City: True Crime Podcast Unveils Kansas City's Hidden History of Odd and Chilling Murders

Going to Killing City podcast art

Alex Greenwood photo

Alex Greenwood, Co-host

Jamie Green headshot

Jamie Green, Co-Host & Producer

"Going to Killing City" explores the most bizarre, unsettling, and truly odd historic murders that have transpired in the heart of the Midwest.

Kansas City is renowned for its rich barbecue tradition, grandiose fountains, and jazz culture. But beneath the pleasant facade lies a wealth of chilling stories that have silently shaped our history.”
— Jamie Green

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dive into the dark underbelly of the City of Fountains, Kansas City, along with a splash from a killer cocktail on the new podcast, "Going to Killing City." Kansas City-based co-hosts Jamie Green and Alex Greenwood explore the most bizarre, unsettling, and truly odd historic murders that have transpired in the heart of the Midwest.

“Kansas City is renowned for its rich barbecue tradition, grandiose fountains, and vibrant jazz culture. But beneath the pleasant facade lies a wealth of chilling stories that have silently shaped the city's history,” said Jamie Green, producer and co-host. “With 'Going to Killing City,' we aim to illuminate these oft-overlooked tales, exposing a side of Kansas City that will captivate listeners with elements of surprise and shock.”

Recorded from the comfort of their home bars (‘The Green Room’ and ‘The Green Shebeen,’ respectively), and paired with a killer cocktail recipe in each episode, Green and Greenwood offer a unique approach to the true crime genre. By blending humor with historical analysis, they aspire to not just entertain, but also to broaden listeners' understanding of Kansas City's mysterious past.

Each month, the co-hosts alternate roles, with one uncovering an intriguing KC crime story, while the other uses a brief clue to share a cocktail recipe that may—or may not—complement the secret crime story to be told. The first three episodes encompass narratives of gangland murders, a shocking serial killer, and a deadly, bizarre love triangle.

"History isn't just about memorizing dates and events," says co-host Greenwood. "It's about grasping people’s actions and their consequences. We narrate the stories in a light-hearted way, not delving into every angle of each crime. While some elements might be unfamiliar to those not from Kansas City, we believe our approach makes history interesting.”

Green added, “We have set a few ground rules. We do not cover murders that have happened within the past three decades, nor do we discuss any murders involving children.”

While recognizing that murder is an unfortunate reality in Kansas City, as it is elsewhere in America, the duo is clear about their intent. “We distinguish between sharing a story with context and sensationalism. We’re not glorifying violence or the ensuing grief. Instead, Jamie and I explore the peculiar circumstances of human behavior. Consider this an audio KC Crime Tour,” Greenwood explained.

Green is the owner of a full-service public policy consulting firm based in Kansas City. He specializes in economic development analysis, public policy research and analysis, grant writing, sustainability, and communications. He has produced and hosted Trading Fours, a popular music podcast for musicians and fans alike, for three years.

Public relations consultant and mystery novel author Greenwood is a longtime podcaster—he produced his first show in 2006, and currently produces two shows, Mysterious Goings On, which focuses on creativity and writing, and PR After Hours, which focuses on business. He also co-hosts on the monthly chat show, Chica and the Man with actress and poet Sonia Iris Lozada.

"Going to Killing City" not only provides a new, gritty perspective on Kansas City history but also pays homage to its unique charm and character. The monthly podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts. Visit the Killing City Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/killingcitypod/.

Alex Greenwood
AGPR
+1 913-907-4426
email us here

You just read:

Going to Killing City: True Crime Podcast Unveils Kansas City's Hidden History of Odd and Chilling Murders

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Alex Greenwood
AGPR
+1 913-907-4426
Company/Organization
AGPR
8305 NW 80th St
Kansas City, Missouri, 64152
United States
+1 913-907-4426
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Strategic. Nimble. Smart. When you partner with AGPR/AlexanderG, you benefit from an experienced team that will help you connect with the media, your customers, employees, and other stakeholders you need to succeed. Producers of the PR After Hours, a leading industry podcast. We support CEOs, university presidents, non-profit executives and other corporate leaders as their organizations prosper and expand. We have the judgment and experience to guide you through a rapidly emerging crisis. Our team will understand your business as our background includes work in diverse fields, including healthcare, higher education, financial services, manufacturing, broadcasting and more. Certainly we’re a public relations company, but many of our clients have come to view us as valued members of their management team. Our experience extends beyond “PR” into strategic planning, marketing, executive counsel, and internal communications. Another strength is our work in social media and content marketing. We specialize in strategic planning, brand development and management, raising awareness through word of mouth, mobile marketing and effective use of emerging media. AGPR believes in and practices ethical, responsible message management practices for our clients. We adhere to the principles of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Code of Ethics of professional communication: our client services are legal, ethical, and in good taste. We’ve been in the trenches. Let us put our diverse experience, integrity and proven strategies to work for you.

More From This Author
Going to Killing City: True Crime Podcast Unveils Kansas City's Hidden History of Odd and Chilling Murders
Battling Medical Gaslighting for Empowered Healthcare
Dorsey Trailer Surpasses Production Goals in 2022
View All Stories From This Author