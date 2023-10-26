My Care Labs Expands Testing Services and Announces Global Business Expansion
My Care Labs honored by the City of Union City for our unwavering commitment and exceptional efforts in keeping our community safe throughout the pandemic. Together, we stand resilient, united, and stronger than ever.
My Care Labs Expands Testing Services to Provide Comprehensive Healthcare and Launches My Care International for Business SolutionsFREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Care Labs is excited to announce the expansion of our testing services which will include toxicology and wellness testing in the coming weeks. This expansion aims to provide our valued clients with comprehensive and accessible testing options to support their health and well-being.
Beginning this November, My Care Labs will begin offering an extensive range of tests to help individuals and business professionals gain valuable insights into their health.
Just to name a few of the many tests we conduct in our extensive wellness panel:
- Basic Metabolic Panel
- Electrolyte Panel
- Lipid Panel
- Cholesterol Panel
- And more
As for our toxicology tests, patients, HR companies, employers, and drug rehabilitation centers can test for substances such as:
- THCA
- Fentanyl
- Morphine
- And many more substances!
These tests will provide important information on various aspects of one's health, including cardiovascular health, liver function, kidney function, electrolyte balance, and more. Wellness testing allows individuals to take a proactive approach to managing their health and making informed decisions about their lifestyle choices.
In addition to our toxicology and wellness services, My Care Labs also offers a comprehensive COVID testing solution that simultaneously screens for COVID, RSV, as well as Influenza A and B. Our laboratory is located in the Bay Area, Fremont, California, and we also operate a pop-up testing site in Southern California, Riverside, on Sundays.
Though our locations are based out of Southern and Northern California, we do not limit our accessible services to these two corners of the state. If need be, My Care Labs is prepared to send one of our trained medical professionals to your location.
Our primary focus is to make healthcare readily available and convenient for our communities, which is why we provide mobile testing services in both Northern California (NorCal) and Southern California (SoCal). In the Northern California region, our lab operates seven days a week (M-F 8:30am - 6:00pm, S-S 9:00am-4:00pm) to ensure accessibility and flexibility for our patients.
During the pandemic's peak, we recognized the urgent need for accessible COVID-19 testing. To ensure our Northern California patients had easy access to testing, we took the initiative to open a pop-up testing location in Union City. We also did open three additional pop-up locations in SoCal (Riverside, Corona, and Indian Wells). These drive-through testing sites were strategically positioned to offer a convenient and safe way for community members to get swabbed and receive the essential testing they required.
Our pop-up testing location in Union City was a tremendous success. We are proud to announce that we tested over 2,500 patients during this crucial period. This remarkable achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to serving our community and actively contributing to the collective effort to combat COVID-19.
In June, we received a momentous honor that further underscored the significance of our efforts. The City of Union City, CA, recognized My Care Labs with a Proclamation, applauding our outstanding contributions during the pandemic. This recognition serves as a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team in the fight against COVID-19.
When testing with My Care Labs, we offer no-cost testing to patients with health insurance and accept all insurance plans, including Medicare and Medi-Cal. Another valuable benefit is our ability to deliver test results on the same day or within 24 hours.
My Care Labs is committed to delivering accurate and timely results while maintaining the highest standards of quality and confidentiality. Our state-of-the-art laboratory facility, skilled professionals, and advanced testing technologies ensure that patients and healthcare providers can rely on our services for dependable and actionable insights.
We remain committed to providing outstanding customer service and ensuring a seamless testing experience for all clients. With the addition of toxicology and wellness testing, we aim to support individuals in making informed decisions about their health and well-being.
Earlier this year on July 22nd, My Care Labs CEO, Harvey Singh, decided to expand his business ventures across the world and open My Care International. This worldwide expansion is aimed at delivering round-the-clock call center support, outstanding virtual business solutions, streamlined data entry services, and a plethora of other offerings, all demonstrating our dedication to healthcare and business excellence.
“Our success is rooted in our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled virtual business solutions. We understand that exceptional customer experiences are the foundation for long-term business growth,” says Harvey. “Our team is dedicated to going above and beyond to ensure our clients' success, and we take pride in being their trusted partner."
At My Care International, we pride ourselves on providing integrated Virtual Business Solutions, Personalized Service, Virtual Assistance, and Dispatch capabilities. Our objective is to oversee every aspect of your customer interaction process, ensuring a seamless and positive experience for your clients.
With years of experience across various sectors, including healthcare, finance, retail, and more, our skilled professionals are ready to handle a wide range of tasks. Whether you need data entry for patient records, financial transactions, customer information, or any other type of business assistance, My Care International is your reliable partner for accurate and efficient project management.
My Care International and My Care Labs are here to support your healthcare and diverse business needs and help your business thrive in today's competitive landscape.
For more information about our testing and business services provided by My Care Labs and My Care International, please visit our websites at https://mycarelabs.com/ or https://mycareintl.com/.
Emily Garcia
My Care Labs/My Care International
