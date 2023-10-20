Whitewood Service Road Bridge Scheduled for Replacement

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023

WHITEWOOD, S.D. – On Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, crews will begin bridge replacement and regrading work on the Whitewood Service Road Bridge over Whitewood Creek.

A detour will be in place to guide motorists around the work zone. Motorists should expect delays and are recommended to find an alternate route.

The bridge is expected to be reopened to traffic by Friday, June 28, 2024.

The prime contractor on this $3.2 million project is Heavy Constructors, Inc. of Rapid City, SD. The overall completion date is Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

