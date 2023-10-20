QUICK QUACK CAR WASH OPENS NEW LOCATION IN LAREDO WITH A GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION
Quick Quack celebrates its new location in Laredo with a fundraiser and free car washes for 12 days!
“So, for every new store opening, our goal is to raise money for local causes by providing free car washes to our customers while encouraging donations.”LAREDO, TX, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash is hosting a celebration for the opening of its first location in Laredo, TX, located at 7502 McPherson Rd. The grand opening will kick off on Monday, October 23, 2023, and will conclude on Sunday, November 5, 2023. The event includes a fundraiser, benefitting 15-year-old Kiana who is undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer, a chance to win a year of free car washes, and 12 days of free car washes.
— Travis Kimball
“Our mission at Quick Quack is to Change Lives for the Better,” said Travis Kimball, Chief Experience Officer of Quick Quack Car Wash. “So, for every new store opening, our goal is to raise money for local causes by providing free car washes to our customers while encouraging donations.”
When customers preview the wash and donate on Monday, October 23, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Quick Quack will match the donations and present a check to the recipient, Kiana. Donations will help Kiana and her family with medical bills and expenses related to traveling for treatment.
On Wednesday, October 25, 2023, Quick Quack will host a big giveaway for the first 100 cars in line. These customers will receive a prize bag, and five lucky ducks will win one year of free car washes!
Kimball said the big giveaway will kick off Quick Quack’s 12 days of free car washes and invites customers to visit the new location in Laredo to receive the top wash package for free.
The 12 days of free car washes will be held from Wednesday, October 25, 2023, through Sunday, November 5, 2023, in Laredo. Customers can visit anytime between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and receive the Ceramic Duck wash package for free. For a limited time, Quick Quack will also give customers the chance to sign up for any membership for only $9.99 for the first month.
About Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash is Fast. Clean. Loved... Everywhere. Founded in 2004 in Sacramento, California, Quick Quack Car Wash is a fast-growing chain of exterior-only, express carwash locations in Arizona, California, Texas, Utah, and Colorado. Quick Quack is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. In addition to a big yellow mascot duck named “Quackals,” Quick Quack is best known for a company culture of “Smart, Kind, and Driven” leaders, team members, and community partners working together to ensure that customers “Don’t Drive Dirty!”™
