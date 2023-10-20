District of Columbia Releases Findings on September Job Report

Washington, DC – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.0 percent in September 2023; unchanged from the revised August 2023 rate of 5.0 percent.

The District’s preliminary August job estimates show an increase of 6,800 jobs, for a total of 780,000 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 4,200 jobs. The public sector increased by 2,600 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.



"The Bowser Administration remains committed to its investment in the District's residents through quality training, workforce development, and pathways to in-demand careers." said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. "Providing Washingtonians with resources, access, and support across all eight wards remains our priority."



The number of employed District residents increased by 1,400 from 373,700 in August 2023 to 375,100 in September 2023. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 1,600 from 393,200 in August 2023 to 394,800 in September 2023. The labor force participation rate increased by 0.2 percentage points from 70.9 percent in August 2023 to 71.1 percent in September 2023.

Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 1,000 jobs, jobs remained the same as a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sectors remained the same, after increasing by 100 jobs in the previous month. With employment at 15,900 jobs, jobs increased by 400 or 2.58 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector remained the same after decreasing by 200 jobs in the previous month. With employment at 30,100 jobs, jobs decreased by 400 or 1.31 percent from a year ago.

The Information sector remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 21,300 jobs, jobs increased by 500 or 2.4 percent from a year ago.

Financial Activities sector decreased by 300 jobs, after decreasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 28,300 jobs, jobs increased by 500 or 1.8 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector increased by 500 jobs, after decreasing by 1,100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 175,900 jobs, jobs increased by 600 or .34 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector increased by 2,800 jobs, after increasing 800 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 124,500 jobs, jobs increased by 1,500 or 1.22 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 600 jobs, after a decrease of 800 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 77,200 jobs, jobs increased by 5,600 or 7.82 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector increased by 600 jobs, after a decrease of 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 71,300 jobs, jobs increased by 4600 or 6.9 percent from a year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 1,400 over the month to 375,100. The civilian labor force increased by 1,600 to 394,800.

One year ago, total employment was 373,100 and the civilian labor force was 389,000. The number of unemployed was 15,900, and the unemployment rate was 4.1 percent.



NOTES: The September 2023 final and October 2023 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Friday November 17, 2023. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available HERE.



Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.



Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).



Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).



Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.



Data reflects 2022 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.