NEXCOM Powers the Future of Smart Parking Management with Visual Edge Computing and Stunning 8K Outdoor Display
Efficient Parking Solutions Powered by NEXCOM’s NDiS B561-PoE Reduce Accidents and Improve Congestion
Powerful digital display boards with real-time parking information are helping reduce accidents and improve road congestion – putting smart technology tools to use to improve our daily lives”FREMONT, CA, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent reial appliances, announced today the launch of the NDiS B561-PoE fanless visual edge computer, designed to power the future of smart parking management and outdoor engagement. The NDiS B561-PoE is powered by the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor series and Intel® 600 series chipset with an integrated Intel® UHD Graphics 770 graphics controller to unleash stunning visual multimedia content – with HDMI 2.1 and HDMI 2.0 outdoor applications in transportation, stadium, and other interactive displays.
“Today, smart parking solutions powered by NEXCOM’s NDiS B561-PoE fanless visual edge computer are improving utilization of limited parking resources, guiding drivers safely to the nearest available spot, and providing user-friendly payment and notification resources via mobile apps,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “Powerful digital display boards with real-time parking information are helping reduce accidents and improve road congestion – putting smart technology tools to use to improve our daily lives.”
The NDiS B561-PoE fanless visual edge computer includes three 4K2K independent display outputs, or up to 8K@60Hz in one display output. Additional connective resources include 8 x USB 3.2, 3 x LAN ports (including 2 x PoE ports), as well as Wi-Fi 6E, 4G, and 5G support. Featuring two PoE LAN ports, the NDiS B561-PoE enables the connection of numerous PoE-compatible devices at once, including wireless access points and PoE cameras, without the need for additional power sources, imaging transmission, or AI image recognition. This simplifies cable organization and streamlines network setup and expansion.
The NDiS B561-PoE offers one HDMI 2.1 and two HDMI 2.0 interfaces, providing significantly higher bandwidth and higher resolution for 4K gaming, 8K content, and high-quality audio and video experiences when compared to HDMI 2.0. The available 8K resolution provides four times the number of pixels as compared to 4K (Ultra HD), resulting in incredibly sharp and detailed images – making it ideal to power extra-large screens and outdoor displays. In addition, compatibility with Wi-Fi 6E and 5G provides faster and more reliable connectivity for smart city devices and sensors transmitting information in real-time. Improved communication between devices and quicker response times for traffic management, public safety, and other smart applications is now possible with the NDiS B561-PoE.
Main Features
● Support 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 LGA socket type embedded processor, up to 35W
● Intel® Q670E
● Intel® integrated UHD graphic engine driven by Xe architecture
● Support 3 independent 4K2K@60Hz display output. HDMI 2.1 resolution can be up to 8K@60Hz
● 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x HDMI 2.0
● 8 x USB 3.2, 4 x COM
● 1 x GbE LAN, 2 x 2.5G GbE LAN (PoE for B561-PoE)
● Support M.2 Key B/E/M
● Support extended temperature -20~60°C (B561 only)
● Fanless design
