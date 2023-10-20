JALPA DE CÁNOVAS IN GUANAJUATO, MEXICO, RECOGNIZED BY WORLD TOURISMORGANIZATION AS ‘BEST TOURISM VILLAGES’
EINPresswire.com/ -- -One of Mexico’s designated “Magical Towns,” Jalpa de Cánovas in Purísima del Rincón is one of 54 international destinations chosen as one of the Best Tourism Villages in the program’s 2023 edition.
-Best Tourism Villages is the most important distinction awarded by the UNWTO to destinations that stand out for their innovative and sustainable practices in tourism development.
-The UNWTO distinction puts Jalpa de Cánovas squarely in the international tourism spotlight.
-Seventy-four destinations, including 20 in an “upgrade” program, are included in the UNWTO Best Tourism Villages Network
Jalpa de Cánovas, one of Mexico’s famed “Pueblos Mágicos” located in the municipality of Purísima del Rincón in Guanajuato State, was awarded recognition as one of the world’s “Best Tourism Villages” at the 25th General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
The distinction was presented by Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to Mayor Roberto García Urbano of the municipality of Purísima del Rincón.
The Secretary of Tourism of the State of Guanajuato, Juan José Álvarez Brunel, was present at the ceremony. The Secretary highlighted the attributes and joint work conducted with the municipality to emphasize issues of sustainability, infrastructure, connectivity, promotion, conservation of cultural and natural heritage, development tourism, innovation, integration of the value chain, health, security, governance, and prioritization of tourism, which were all taken into account in order for Jalpa de Cánovas to have received this international distinction.
Best Tourism Villages is a UNWTO initiative that recognizes villages that constitute notable examples of rural tourism destinations with recognized cultural and natural values that preserve and promote rural and community values, products and lifestyle. They maintain — by promoting tourism as one of the drivers of rural development and the well-being of communities — a commitment to sustainability in three spheres: economic, social and environmental.
Some 260 applicant cities vied for Best Tourism Status in this third edition of the program, which looks to make tourism an engine of rural transformation and development.
Of the 54 primary destinations selected, three are located in Mexico. As a Magical Town, Jalpa de Cánovas is a standout, thanks to its strategic location. It’s a must-see on travel routes for business visitors adventure tourists, hacienda guests and those interested in place of historical relevance related to the Cristero War, an early 20th-century rural uprising in the area.
And, thanks to the warmth of its people, gastronomy, history, architecture, work on sustainability and inclusion and, above all, its rural wealth, this magical town is an ever more attractive destination. The administration of Guanajuato Gov. Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo has made tourism a roadmap for the economic reactivation, evolution and consolidation of the sector — a priority, putting the state’s tourism destinations are at the forefront of market trends.
With this distinction, Jalpa de Cánovas, Guanajuato, is placed in the international spotlight with recognition as an outstanding example of a rural tourism destination, by contributing to the Best Tourism Villages Network of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), committing to sustainability.
HD Photos: Click here
Media Contact: Gustavo Rivas at gustavo@enroutecommunications.com
For more information visit - www.guanajuato.mx
Guanajuato
-Best Tourism Villages is the most important distinction awarded by the UNWTO to destinations that stand out for their innovative and sustainable practices in tourism development.
-The UNWTO distinction puts Jalpa de Cánovas squarely in the international tourism spotlight.
-Seventy-four destinations, including 20 in an “upgrade” program, are included in the UNWTO Best Tourism Villages Network
Jalpa de Cánovas, one of Mexico’s famed “Pueblos Mágicos” located in the municipality of Purísima del Rincón in Guanajuato State, was awarded recognition as one of the world’s “Best Tourism Villages” at the 25th General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
The distinction was presented by Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to Mayor Roberto García Urbano of the municipality of Purísima del Rincón.
The Secretary of Tourism of the State of Guanajuato, Juan José Álvarez Brunel, was present at the ceremony. The Secretary highlighted the attributes and joint work conducted with the municipality to emphasize issues of sustainability, infrastructure, connectivity, promotion, conservation of cultural and natural heritage, development tourism, innovation, integration of the value chain, health, security, governance, and prioritization of tourism, which were all taken into account in order for Jalpa de Cánovas to have received this international distinction.
Best Tourism Villages is a UNWTO initiative that recognizes villages that constitute notable examples of rural tourism destinations with recognized cultural and natural values that preserve and promote rural and community values, products and lifestyle. They maintain — by promoting tourism as one of the drivers of rural development and the well-being of communities — a commitment to sustainability in three spheres: economic, social and environmental.
Some 260 applicant cities vied for Best Tourism Status in this third edition of the program, which looks to make tourism an engine of rural transformation and development.
Of the 54 primary destinations selected, three are located in Mexico. As a Magical Town, Jalpa de Cánovas is a standout, thanks to its strategic location. It’s a must-see on travel routes for business visitors adventure tourists, hacienda guests and those interested in place of historical relevance related to the Cristero War, an early 20th-century rural uprising in the area.
And, thanks to the warmth of its people, gastronomy, history, architecture, work on sustainability and inclusion and, above all, its rural wealth, this magical town is an ever more attractive destination. The administration of Guanajuato Gov. Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo has made tourism a roadmap for the economic reactivation, evolution and consolidation of the sector — a priority, putting the state’s tourism destinations are at the forefront of market trends.
With this distinction, Jalpa de Cánovas, Guanajuato, is placed in the international spotlight with recognition as an outstanding example of a rural tourism destination, by contributing to the Best Tourism Villages Network of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), committing to sustainability.
HD Photos: Click here
Media Contact: Gustavo Rivas at gustavo@enroutecommunications.com
For more information visit - www.guanajuato.mx
Guanajuato
Guanajuato Tourism Board
+1 917-438-7096
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram