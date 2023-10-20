IDEA Lab® Kids Franchise System Poised for Growth in Education Sector

Rock Your Grey Matter! Franchise locations in the US and Canada offering STEAM enrichment classes

With the evolving needs of education and an emphasis on STEAM subjects, IDEA Lab Kids stands out with an innovative business model and comprehensive curriculum.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The early education and child care market is witnessing an unprecedented boom. Post-COVID, as people return to in-person activities and workplaces, there is an emerging wave of demand for after-school programs. IDEA Lab® Kids, the education-based franchise with an emphasis on a cutting-edge STEM plus Arts (STEAM) curriculum, has seen a full-on doubling in terms of enrollment. Now, IDEA Lab Kids gives franchisees the chance to tap into the booming supplemental education industry through a uniquely strong business model and consumer offering.

A Thriving Market

With schools noting increased demand for supplemental education and parents eager for their children to catch up on missed opportunities during the pandemic, the industry stands at the cusp of a major growth trajectory.

“The two key factors driving this surge are people returning to work and a strong preference for in-person learning experiences,” said Devina Bhojwani, President of IDEA Lab Kids. “Moreover, the need for children who fell behind during the pandemic to catch up is intensifying this demand.”

A disconcerting 80% of public schools reported “stunted behaviors and socioemotional development” in their students because of the COVID pandemic, a 2022 survey found, with a “56% increase in lack of school work and 49% in early dropouts.” At the same time, a record-high 104,000 people missed work in October 2022 because of child care problems, surpassing even early pandemic levels, the Bureau of Labor reports.

As a result of these overlapping societal factors, the supplemental education industry is growing rapidly, expected to reach a value of $4.6 billion by 2024. Today, over 10 million students participate in after-school programs annually.

Why IDEA Lab Kids?

So, what makes IDEA Lab Kids stand out among competing supplemental education franchises? Bhojwani says it is all about the innovative curriculum. In the enrichment learning space, with their unique STEAM-focused approach, emphasis on creativity, and easy-to-access remote instruction.

And unlike most other franchises, IDEA Lab Kids offers a comprehensive range of educational offerings under one roof — from cooking and coding to science and more. Whether it is for Summer and Seasonal camps, after-school programs or birthday parties, students can either attend an IDEA Lab Kids location or participate through IDEA Lab On-the-GoSM at their own school sites, libraries and museums.

“The costs to get into this marketplace with IDEA Lab Kids are standard for education franchises, but it's our advanced and trendy curriculum that makes us distinctive,” said Bhojwani. “We cater to the entire STEAM marketplace in one location. Our curriculum is always ahead of the curve, and our internal platforms ensure the lessons are well-positioned. We make sure everything we do is robust and caught up with the trends in education.”

As part of that strategy, IDEA Lab Kids is never resting on its laurels, Bjojwani says. “We are also growing our offerings, whether that be introducing crossword puzzles, critical thinking exercises or even A.I. assessment tools,” she said.

For example, IDEA Lab Kids franchisees have access to a proprietary EdTech platform called STEAM On Demand® that provides interactive video-based content that they can use at their locations or on-the-go to teach hands-on STEAM lessons. Through another platform called STEAM DepotSM, franchisees can find the digital curation of all IDEA Lab Kids curriculum. There is no need for staff to print anything, while franchisees have everything in one place.

As IDEA Lab Kids embraces AI, the brand has also been invited to join Google’s StartEd program, which is an initiative that supports EdTech companies by providing access to Google’s educational resources, tools and expertise. As a selected company, IDEA Lab Kids will be able to leverage Google’s technologies, like Google Cloud, Google leadership in AI and Google Classroom resources, to enhance its products and services.

In addition to cutting-edge tools, Bjowani says IDEA Lab Kids prioritizes staffing and ensuring every location has the best team possible running the show. “That really makes a difference,” she said. “Most of these franchisees are very passionate about the education space — they want to bring this program to their community. We are very selective in our franchising process. We look for that great fit in our franchises, and it is shown in our classes, our locations and our staff.”

A Look into the Future

Their robust franchise system, combined with their cutting-edge curriculum, ensures that they are well-poised to capture a significant share of this burgeoning market and position franchise owners for scalable success. For example, two of their franchisees have expanded into additional locations.

Looking ahead, IDEA Lab Kids is excited to continue growing with both new and existing franchisees. For passionate entrepreneurs hoping to come aboard, IDEA Lab Kids offers top-notch support through training, site selection, cutting-edge STEM+Arts content and ongoing operational needs led by an expert team of education-minded professionals.

Bhojwani said “As we embark on this journey of growth, we're eager to work alongside franchise owners who share our dedication to truly make an impact in the communities they serve.”

ABOUT LYRICOS® LEARNING, LLC:

Lyricos® Learning, LLC is the home to IDEA Lab Kids and is also the creator of STEAM on Demand, a leading provider of streaming interactive content and tools for planning and leading standards-aligned, engaging, and fun TK-8 STEAM hands-on lessons.

ABOUT IDEA LAB® KIDS:

IDEA Lab® Kids was founded as a way for kids to explore their love of science, technology, engineering, art, and math subjects. The award-winning Houston-based education franchise system offers after-school classes, camps, birthday parties, open labs, and much more to children.The brand has positioned itself to be a leader in the growing STEAM education space with franchises in the U.S. and Canada. IDEA Lab Kids franchises are only offered or sold in states where they are registered or compliant with applicable franchise laws.

The franchise fee of $35,500 provides an assigned territory for establishing a location and for offering IDEA Lab On-the-GoSM. The startup costs for an IDEA Lab Kids franchise can range from $163,000 to $465,000. To learn more about franchising with IDEA Lab Kids, visit https://franchise.idealabkids.com/