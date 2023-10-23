Doodle Labs and UKRSPECSYSTEMS Join Forces to Enhance Drone's Performance and Resilience for Ukraine Defense Forces
UKRSPECSYSTEMS' MINI SHARK UAV is in active use by Ukraine defense forces and actively avoids Russian jamming attempts.
MINI SHARK UAV's makes use of cutting-edge anti-jamming technology in the field of battle.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doodle Labs, a leading provider of advanced wireless communication solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with UKRSPECSYSTEMS, a renowned manufacturer of cutting-edge unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This collaboration aims to address the critical challenges faced by drone manufacturers supplying UAS to the Ukraine defense forces and elevate the operational capabilities of the Mini Shark UAV.
Ukraine defense forces have encountered significant hurdles when deploying UAVs, ranging from the persistent threat of Russian jamming techniques to challenging terrain and unpredictable conditions.
Recognizing the need for robust and resilient communication systems in UAV operations, UKRSPECSYSTEMS has integrated Doodle Labs' battle-tested ‘Helix Mesh Rider Radio into the MINI SHARK UAV. This powerful on-board datalink solution is specifically designed to overcome the challenges faced by the Ukraine defense forces.
The Helix Mesh Rider Radio by Doodle Labs employs state-of-the-art patented multi-band wireless technology, enabling secure and reliable communication in the face of jamming attempts. Its advanced mesh networking capabilities ensure seamless connectivity, even in demanding and unpredictable environments. By leveraging the Helix Mesh Rider Radio's cutting-edge features, the MINI SHARK UAV gains enhanced situational awareness, extended operational range, and unparalleled resilience against hostile interferences.
Operators in the field in Ukraine report being able to successfully transmit HD video up to 80km and avoid active Russian jamming attempts by making use of multi-band Mesh Rider Radio’s six available frequency bands.
"We are thrilled to partner with UKRSPECSYSTEMS in revolutionizing the UAV industry by equipping the MINI SHARK UAV with our Helix Mesh Rider Radio," said Ashish Parikh, VP Business Development for Doodle Labs. "By combining our expertise in wireless communication with UKRSPECSYSTEMS' exceptional UAV capabilities, we can provide the Ukraine defense forces with a superior solution that addresses the unique challenges they face."
The MINI SHARK UAV, developed by UKRSPECSYSTEMS, has gained global recognition for its exceptional performance, versatility and reliability. With the integration of Doodle Labs' Helix Mesh Rider Radio, it sets a new standard in the field of unmanned aerial systems, empowering Ukraine defense forces to overcome obstacles and achieve mission success in even the most hostile environments.
"We are delighted to integrate Doodle Labs' Helix Mesh Rider Radio into our Mini Shark UAV," UKRSPECSYSTEMS said in a statement. "The partnership with Doodle Labs allows us to offer a cutting-edge solution to our valued customers, ensuring they have access to advanced technology that surpasses the challenges faced in UAS operations."
For more information about Doodle Labs' innovative wireless communication solutions, visit doodlelabs.com/government-defense/
For more information about UKRSPECSYSTEMS' Mini Shark UAV, visit https://ukrspecsystems.com/drones#mini-shark-block
About Doodle Labs LLC
Doodle Labs designs and produces industrial-grade wireless networking solutions. The company focuses on mesh networking for robotic systems, providing high throughput, long-range Mesh Rider solutions for UAVs, UGVs, AMRs, connected teams, government/defense, private wireless and other applications.
The company’s Helix Mesh Rider Radio was developed with sponsorship from DIU and is the Blue UAS program’s datalink of choice.
Doodle Labs was founded in 1999 and has offices in the United States and Singapore. For more information, visit http://www.doodlelabs.com
About UKRSPECSYSTEMS
UKRSPECSYSTEMS is a renowned manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that are widely recognized for their exceptional performance, reliability, and versatility.
The company was founded in 2014 at the very beginning of the Russian intervention in Eastern Ukraine.
For more information, visit https://ukrspecsystems.com/
Nate Lipka
Doodle Labs LLC
+1 866-365-4555
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn