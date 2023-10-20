Rishi Sunak's double trouble 

Labour's double by-election win has sent shockwaves through Westminster. So what does it mean for Keir Starmer? What does Rishi Sunak do now? And what might it tell us about the battleground on which the general election might be fought? The Financial Times' Lucy Fisher joins the podcast team to react to the results.

Talking of the general election… everyone is guessing when it might be held. Could it be next May? Early autumn. Late autumn? Maybe as late as January 2025? We plot the paths and game the scenarios.

Could a second referendum on Scottish independence be back on the cards? The SNP thinks it has come up with a route. So what is it and could it work?

