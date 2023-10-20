Coronado Agrees to Build More Housing

WHAT TO KNOW: California reaches settlement with the City of Coronado for violating state’s Housing Element Law, resulting in an update to their housing plan by April 2024 to allow for construction of 912 new housing units for Californians at all income levels

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta and Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) Director Gustavo Velasquez today announced a settlement with the City of Coronado for failing to plan for new housing as required by law to alleviate California’s ongoing housing crisis.

As a result of the settlement, Coronado will allow construction of 912 new housing units.

“Every single city and county in the state will be held accountable for building their fair share of housing. The state is doing more than ever to streamline construction, and we will continue working with communities to build more housing, faster in order to support Californians.” Governor Gavin Newsom